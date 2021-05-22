Signs of Rising Covid Infections in England Amid Variant Warnings | Coronavirus

Covid infection levels show first signs of an increase in England, data has revealed, as experts continue to warn that the worrisome variant first detected in India could grow exponentially in the UK United.

Boris Johnson told broadcasters in Portsmouth on Friday he had seen nothing to suggest that it would be necessary to deviate from the roadmap, indicating that the planned lifting of all coronavirus restrictions in England on the 21st June could still take place.

However, during an online meeting of the Independent Expert Panel Sage, Professor Ravi Gupta of the University of Cambridge, a co-opted member of the Advisory Panel on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats, said that despite the British vaccination, the India variant, B.1.617.2, will continue to increase.

We still have unvaccinated people under the age of 30, we have a lot of people with a single dose, so this virus has a lot of room to grow exponentially and reach very high levels of infection with levels of Overall fairly high morbidity, he said.

His comments came as data from the Office for National Statistics An investigation into the infection has revealed the first signs of a potential increase in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid in England.

According to data for the week ending May 15, around 49,000 people in England, or one in 1,110, were positive for the virus, up from 40,800 or one in 1,340 the week before, although overall rates remain low.

There were early signs of an increase in the percentage of people testing positive in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and the South East during the week ending May 15, 2021, the team noted. the ONS.

In contrast, around one in 4,340 in the community in Wales, one in 1,550 in Northern Ireland and one in 1,960 in Scotland would have had Covid in the most recent week.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical results for the ONS Covid-19 Infections Survey, said there was a mixed picture of infection levels across the UK.

Although we have seen an early indication of a potential increase in England, rates remain low and it is too early to tell if this is the start of a trend, she said.

The swabs suggest that any increase so far is caused by the Kent variant. The time taken to perform the genome sequencing means that there is a greater lag in the results for the B.1.617.2 variant found for the first time in India. In the four weeks leading up to May 9, the latest period, the ONS has data for the investigation only found two confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant.

Christina Pagel, professor of operations research at University College London, said the ONS results do not necessarily give the full picture as the survey is based on random sampling, which may lack local pockets of spread or the growth of new variants.

For example, the ONS shows infections in Scotland are declining as the number of cases and the positivity rate in Scotland is increasing due to localized peaks in Glasgow and eastern Renfrewshire, she said.

Scientists advising the government expect infections to rise as England follows the roadmap out of lockdown, but the latest ONS figures do not take into account the easing of restrictions on May 17.

While Public Health England (PHE) has said that current Covid vaccines are very likely to protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death for the Indian variant, scientists are concerned that it appears to be more transmissible than the Kent variant, warning that it could fuel a serious third wave of infections, which could further lead to an increase in hospitalizations, an increase in long-lasting Covid cases and worsening backlogs in the NHS.

According to data released by PHE on Thursday, there are now 3,424 confirmed cases of variant B.1.617.2 in the United Kingdom, against 1,313 confirmed cases the previous Thursday.

In the meantime, the public has been warned not to be alarmed by Public Health England’s designation on Thursday of another variant, called AV.1, as a variant under investigation.

It has been detected in the UK, Greece and Chad, with most UK cases in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Greg Fell, director of public health in Sheffield, said the variant was being watched.

There is no evidence to suggest this strain is more transmissible or to suggest that the vaccine does not work against this strain, he said.

Don’t worry, we want you to continue doing what you have been doing for the past year. Follow directions, continue to wash your hands regularly, and wear a mask inside.