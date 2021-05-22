Agreement signed with ADP for the Balakot power project





PESHAWAR: The financing agreement for the construction of the 300 MW Balakot hydropower project has been signed between the government of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under the financing agreement, the ADB would provide a loan of US $ 300 million at highly concessional rates for a period of 27 years, including a seven-year grace period, an official document said.

The signing ceremony for the agreement took place in Islamabad on Friday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Division Umar Ayub as the main guests. Federal Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmad and AfDB Acting Country Director Cleo Kawawaki signed the agreement.

The Balakot Hydroelectric Project is a run-of-river project to be built on the Kunhar River in Mansehra District with a total generation capacity of 300 MW. The project will be completed within a six-year period with an estimated cost of Rs. 85.00 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the signing of the development finance agreement as important for the construction of a megaproject and said that the grounding of the project will be carried out in the near future and, hopefully Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ceremony himself. project.

Mahmood Khan said the Balakot hydropower project will provide more than 1,200 employment opportunities during its construction period, adding that when completed, it will provide reliable and cheap power to the national grid.

The project shows the strong commitment of the PTI government to meet the challenges of climate challenges by producing clean and renewable energy in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mahmood Khan said and added that the Balakot hydropower project would improve the flows of provincial revenues and would stimulate the country’s economic activities.

Federal Minister Umar Ayub said the project would not only help unlock the country’s hydropower potential, but also improve energy security by increasing the share of clean and affordable energy in the country’s energy mix.

He said the government was working on a renewable energy policy to harness the immense potential of solar, wind and water resources. Umar Ayub appreciated the support of the ADB for the financing of this important project.

