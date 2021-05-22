Politics
G-20 leaders pledge money and vaccines to counter Covid tension
(Bloomberg) – The Group of 20 leaders, including China and the United States, have called for greater global cooperation to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future outbreaks, seeking to turn the page on damaging tensions over the way of fighting the disease.
China has pledged an additional $ 3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover, while Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany will increase its contribution to Covax, the international initiative for vaccines, more than one billion euros ($ 1.2 billion).
Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States will continue to give excess vaccine doses to countries in need. France will share at least 30 million doses by the end of the year and will contribute 500 million euros to the G-20s Act-A initiative.
This is a very clear no to health nationalism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after the World Health Summit which took place virtually on Friday. Supply chains need to be open – so a clear no to export bans, a clear no to bottlenecks.
Part of the backdrop for the meeting involved the World Health Organization, which became a hotbed of political tension after China reported the first cases on December 31, 2019.
It became clear that, despite extensive preparations, the World Health Organization and the world at large were not sufficiently prepared to respond to a pandemic, Merkel said.
G-20 leaders met to endorse the Rome Declaration, a set of guiding principles ranging from ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to increasing production and possibly the use of compulsory licenses. Several participants suggested the world might need a more binding document, said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the G-20 presidency.
The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of international cooperation in dealing with the current and future health crisis, he said earlier on Friday. Italy will increase its international aid by at least 300 million euros, he said.
Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla told the summit that global solutions and equitable access to treatment are vital. The company said it would deliver 1 billion doses of the vaccine to the poorest countries in 2022, on top of its target of 1 billion for this year.
Solidarity and cooperation
Pressure for more partnership in tackling health emergencies follows flaws in multilateral approach, with countries divided over measures to contain Covid-19, distribute medical supplies and manage vaccine patents .
G-20 members must adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to maintain the security and fluidity of global and industrial supply chains and provide continued support to developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said. We must remain united and promote solidarity and cooperation.
The Covid-19 pandemic has made it clear that global health cannot be on the periphery of the work we do as an international community, Harris said at the meeting. It must be at the center of our work.
Von der Leyen said the EU intends to deliver at least 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021. The EU also plans to help Africa build its production capacity for vaccines over the next two decades, said Merkel.
Keeping supply chains open during health emergencies and preventing intellectual property rights from hampering production in poorer countries was a priority for some leaders.
There should be no taboos, no ideology on intellectual property rights, said French President Emmanuel Macron. We are not allowed to store vaccines in some countries while they are lacking in others.
