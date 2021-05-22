Macron targets Turkey to call for NATO cohesion





FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron attacked Turkey today, saying NATO needs to strengthen cohesion at its summit next month. Mr Macron said the US-led military bloc will not work if countries focus on national interests that are at odds with the security of other allies, as has been the case in recent years in Syria. , in the eastern Mediterranean, in Libya and in the Caucasus. He did not name Turkey as a NATO member, but his invasion of northern Syria to crush Kurdish forces took place despite their fighting alongside the US against Isis in the region; he engaged in tense naval confrontations with his compatriot, Greece, a member of NATO, in the Mediterranean; and he intervened massively in the Libyan war, deploying jihadist fighters from Syria to help the government recognized by the UN against a military revolt supported by France. Mr Macron added that the interoperability of weapons was absolutely critical, a criticism of Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr. Macron respectively command NATO’s second and third largest armies. The French leader spoke as NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe prompted a Russian and Serbian response. Russian and Serbian troops began joint exercises in Serbia as Defender Europe 2021, a massive United States-led operation involving 28,000 troops conducting maneuvers in Eastern Europe, carried out exercises in each of the Serbian neighbors of the Balkans, surrounding the country. Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said Russia is an excellent security partner, citing NATO exercises as a threat to their independence. We are thinking together on how to preserve our countries, he said.

