Shocking controversy in parliamentary history: 2021 sugar bill secretly changed in favor of mills: minister – Pakistan





LAHORE: In a rare controversy in the country’s parliamentary history, the Punjab government distanced itself from an amended law governing sugar factories that was rushed by the provincial assembly more than two weeks ago, alleging that its content had been edited by someone in the secretariat of the assembly before it was submitted to lawmakers for discussion and adoption.

It was not the draft bill presented by the government for adoption. Its content was changed by a member of the Assembly secretariat from what had been verified and adopted by the House standing committee, Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said, highlighting the sad situation in which certain special interests secretly and illegally changed the bill. contrary to its very objective of protecting the interests of sugar cane producers.

The matter will be fully investigated to resolve liability issues, as it created unrest among producers, the minister said at a press conference here on Friday, vowing to introduce a new law on Monday at the assembly session to right the wrong.

The Sugar Factory Control Act (Amendment) adopted at the May 4 meeting of the assembly sets November 30 as the last date for the start of the sugar cane crushing season, allowing the millers to pay contributions to producers before June 30, and makes the offense of late or non-payment of contributions unrecognizable.

The law ran counter to an ordinance issued last October that allowed the government to set a date for the start of the crushing season, required millers to pay dues to producers within 15 days of buying the sugar cane, and this, too, through the formal banking channel. to verify the practice of less payments or illegal deductions, in addition to placing other guarantees to protect producers.

A new bill will be presented on Monday after the PM’s intervention

Interestingly, in a deviation from parliamentary practice, copies of the bill were not distributed to lawmakers or members of the press gallery prior to its introduction to the House. It was rather rushed through the house on private member’s days.

We only accept the new law, as promised by Mr. Gardezi, if it contained all the guarantees for farmers introduced in the ordinance, said Khalid Khokhar, the Pakistani president of Kissan Ittehad, who, along with the special assistant Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, flanked the Minister to the presser.

Thanking Prime Minister Imran Khan for his timely intervention on the legal controversy, Khokhar said the amendment of the bill was a serious offense and justified sending a reference against those responsible for the secret and illegal amendment of the law. bill under the influence of the sugar mafia. He pledged not to compromise on the issue as it involved over 100 billion rupees of farmers.

An insider told Dawn that a preliminary investigation by an investigative agency revealed that the controversial bill was prepared at the Gulberg residence of a powerful politician who also owned shares in a few sugar factories.

He said a preliminary investigation report had been placed before senior officials, while a further investigation was underway.

Minister Gardezi said that immediately acknowledging farmers’ concerns, the prime minister ordered the government of Punjab to immediately withdraw changes to the 2021 sugar cane law against the interests of farmers and lift reservations of the community during the next session of the assembly.

He said that this year, farmers got better and timely compensation for their sugarcane and wheat production, despite being exploited in the past by middlemen and markets.

Dawn tried to get the comment from PA secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, who heads the assembly secretariat, but he did not respond to text messages.

Posted in Dawn on May 22, 2021

