Kyodo News Digest: May 22, 2021

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee, speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on May 21, 2021. John Coates, head of the Committee’s Coordination Commission, is seen on the video screen international olympic. (Pool photo) (Kyodo) == Kyodo

Here is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News.

———-

IOC Says Tokyo Olympics May Be Hosted Under COVID State of Emergency

TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics may be held this summer even though the Japanese capital is on a state of coronavirus emergency due to a spike in infections, a senior International Olympic Committee official said on Friday amid concerns persistent concerns about the possibility of proceeding safely during a global health crisis.

“The answer is absolutely yes,” said John Coates, IOC Vice President, at a remote press conference when asked if the Tokyo Games could be staged under the emergency, citing advice on antivirus measures from the World Health Organization and how Japan “has successfully conducted test events recently.

———-

US, South Korean leaders affirm efforts for peace on Korean Peninsula

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae In on Friday agreed to work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen the bilateral alliance, seen as a key factor in the region facing the nuclear threat of North Korea and the rise of China.

“We affirmed our common commitment to strengthen the ROK-US alliance and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said during part of the summit meeting that was open to media, using the acronym from the Republic of Korea, South Korean official. Last name.

———-

Japan says visa status of 2 dismissed Burmese diplomats still valid

TOKYO – Japan has not revoked the visa status of two Burmese diplomats in Tokyo who were sacked by the junta for opposing its February 1 coup and the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters that follow-up, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

“We do not perceive their actions as inappropriate, therefore, their visa status has not been canceled,” Motegi said at a press conference, when asked about the current resident status and how Japan plans to deal with both after their dismissal by the Burmese Junta.

———-

Frenchman Macron to take part in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, a minister announced on Friday.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu revealed the plan in a public radio interview, saying “Paris must take the helm”.

———-

Myanmar Election Commission plans to dissolve Suu Kyi’s party

YANGON – The Myanmar military-appointed electoral commission said in a meeting on Friday that it may dissolve the former ruling National League for Democracy party of Aung San Suu Kyi, saying it was involved in widespread fraud during the general election last November.

The NLD denies that any such fraud took place in the election, which it won resoundingly. He also refused to attend the meeting in the capital Naypyitaw which drew representatives from mostly pro-military political parties.

———-

Xi Jinping pledges to provide $ 3 billion to developing countries affected by virus

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged his country to provide $ 3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support developing countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, state media said .

Xi also said in his video speech at the World Health Summit hosted by Italy that China will offer more vaccines to the best of its ability, after it has already provided 300 million doses to the world, according to the Xinhua official news agency.

———-

Japanese lawmaker says being LGBT goes against preserving cash

TOKYO – A lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan said being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender was against the preservation of the species at a party meeting on Thursday, participants said on Friday, prompting reprimands inside and outside the ruling party.

Kazuo Yana, a three-term House of Representatives member, was also quoted by attendees as saying at the rally that LGBT people resist the basics of biology. The meeting was held to discuss a multi-party bill aimed at promoting understanding of sexual minorities.

———-

Mizuno to stop using Xinjiang cotton in sportswear

OSAKA – Japanese sportswear company Mizuno Corp. said on Friday it would stop using cotton sourced from far west China in the Xinjiang region, a move that would reflect growing concern over Beijing’s alleged human rights violations against the minority Uyghur Muslim.

Mizuno has not officially disclosed the reason for her decision, which she says would have minimal impact as cotton from Xinjiang is only a small amount of the material used in her sportswear.