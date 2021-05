Jakarta riots following the announcement of the 2019 election results

KOMPAS.com – Today, two years ago, to be precise on May 22, 2019, riots took place around Sarinah, in central Jakarta. This incident is an implication of those who are disappointed with the results of the 2019 election which won the duo Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin. Launch Kompas Daily, On June 15, 2019, riots took place for two days, from May 21 to 22. The riots took place near the Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu) building of the Petamburan Mobile Brigade Headquarters and Slipi neighborhood in Jakarta. The peaceful protest against the 2019 election results turned chaotic after most of the protesters returned to their homes and other groups of residents arrived. A total of 9 people died from the riots. Of the nine victims who died, some were shot. In fact, during security, the national police stressed that no staff were equipped with live ammunition. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Also read: Today in History: May 21, 1998 Soeharto resigned after 32 years as President of the Republic of Indonesia Chronology of events To quote Kompas Daily, On May 23, 2019, Polda Metro Jaya’s public relations chief, Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono, said the clash started with the emergence of an unknown mass group around the Bawaslu building on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. around 11 p.m. They forced their way into the Bawaslu building, destroying a barbed wire fence installed by the police. Police on duty in Bawaslu repeatedly called on the masses to disperse. This call was ignored. The police chased the crowd from the front of Bawaslu. The crowd disembarked towards Tanah Abang and Sarinah. Then the police were waiting around Bawaslu at the Jalan MH Thamrin intersection. The disintegrated masses have not dispersed. Instead, they shouted at the police and stayed next to Bawaslu, on Jalan Wahid Hasyim towards Tanah Abang. The field commander continued to persuade the masses to disperse because he was considered to have disturbed public order. However, the masses do not care about this call.

