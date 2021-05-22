COVID-19 potentially kills tens of thousands of people in India every day

COVID-19 killed more than 29,000 Indians in the seven days between May 14 and May 20, according to government figures. That included 4,209 dead on Thursday and 4,529 a single-day world record on Tuesday.

In the seven weeks since April 1, the official total of COVID-19 deaths in India has risen by more than 125,000, or 75%, to reach 291,331 yesterday morning.

As gruesome as these totals are, they are viewed by all except the most ardent supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Narendra Modi, as blatant undercount.

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force soldiers carry empty coffins to transport the bodies of those who died from COVID-19 outside the government medical hospital in Jammu, India, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (Credit: AP Photo / Channi Anand)

Before the pandemic, three-quarters of all deaths in India were not properly registered with a verified cause of death. In addition, numerous local studies conducted in recent weeks comparing government death tolls with figures from cremations and cemeteries show a wide gap, with the number of corpses treated under COVID-19 protocols being 5 to 10 times greater than what official statistics would indicate.

Extrapolating from these figures under conditions where on average more than 4,000 Indians are officially registered as COVID-19 deaths per day, it is fair, though heartbreaking, that the actual daily toll of COVID-19 deaths in India now number in the tens of thousands.

This health crisis is compounded by a huge social crisis, with hundreds of millions of people facing hunger and unemployment, after more than a year in which their meager standard of living has been further reduced. A recent study from Azim Premji University found that an additional 230 million people were pushed below the official poverty line of 375 rupees ($ 5) a day last year.

Focusing on corporate profits over saving lives, the BJP government has categorically opposed the establishment of a national lockdown, as illustrated by Modis’ infamous proclamation on April 20 that its priority is to save. India from a lockdown, not the virus population. But state governments that instituted limited lockdowns due to the crush of COVID-19 infections and the collapse of their health care systems have refused to provide anything other than relief from starvation to people. tens of millions of people deprived of their means of subsistence. And even this relief is often difficult to access.

Yesterday Kamal Nath, a prominent Congress Party politician, said an analysis of the cremation and cemetery showed that in March and April there were more than 102,000 deaths from COVID-19 in his State of origin, Madhya Pradesh. Figures from the government of India’s fifth most populous state put total deaths from the pandemic for the same period at less than 2,000.

No matter how accurate Kamal Naths’ claims are, there is a mountain of evidence pointing to the government’s efforts to cover up and downplay the scale of the COVID-19 carnage. To cite just one example: The Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association has claimed that at least 1,600 teachers and support staff have died from COVID-19 after being forced out by the government of State led BJP to help organize the last few months voting at the local level (panchayat) elections; state authorities initially recognized only three deaths from COVID, and now even put the total at less than 100.

In a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the wave of deaths and continued shortages of medical oxygen, intensive care beds and drugs, the BJP government is claiming a marked drop in the number of new infections every day. While last week new infections averaged 400,000 a day, this week they fell below 300,000.

The limited lockdowns imposed in some states and particularly in India’s largest cities have likely had some impact. But the drop in cases is also associated with a reduction in testing and the spread of the virus to rural parts of India, where testing is much less readily available and there is little public health system available. strictly speaking.

On Thursday, the Modi government announced it would reduce the number of RT-PCR tests, which are widely considered the most accurate method to detect COVID-19 infections, to 40% of total tests by the end June. The government has already reduced its RT-PCR testing capacity to 1.2-1.3 million per day, down from around 1.6 million last week.

Another complicating factor is the sudden prevalence of black fungi or mucormycotic infections. Health experts have linked the surge in mucormycosis cases to the use of steroids to fight COVID-19, especially in patients already with diabetes. About 5,000 people across India are believed to have developed black fungal infections on Wednesday, 126 of whom succumb to the disease. As India now faces a severe shortage of the antifungal drug Amphotericin B, many more lives are at risk of being claimed by this deadly disease.

In this situation, the Delhi High Court urged the Modi government to immediately import amphotericin B from wherever it is available in the world. In doing so, the tribunal accepted the Delhi government’s claim that under conditions where only 10 percent of all of India’s demand for the drug is met, the Modi governments plan to increase domestic production are inadequate. The premium here, the court said, is time and human life. You have to import to bridge this gap between the project to produce more and the actual production to come, otherwise we will lose more precious lives. We want you to take action today.

The court ruling, which is not binding, reflects concerns among sections of India’s ruling elite over growing popular anger over the COVID-19 disaster, and fears that criminal mismanagement of it by all sections of the political establishment, including the opposition-led one. state governments, dangerously discredits the bourgeois regime.

In addition to antifungal drugs, the lives of patients with COVID-19 are threatened by the shortage of certain antibiotics such as azithromycin and doxycycline; major steroids, including dexamethasone, methylprednisolone, and prednisolone; other life-saving drugs; vitamins; and even the common pain reliever paracetamol. These shortages are particularly severe in small towns and rural areas. This all adds up to chronic shortages of medical oxygen. Last week, another 75 people died from lack of oxygen at Goas’s largest hospital.

The dire state of India’s public health system is the product of decades of neglect at the national and state levels. For decades, all levels of Indian government combined have spent a paltry 1.5% of GDP per year on health care.

The shameful roll-out of the vaccination program in India further increased the vulnerability of the population to the country’s second wave of the second wave of the pandemic which was both predictable and predicted, but which Modi and the political establishment as a whole have ignored for no reason. As of May 20, only 10.7% of the Indian population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and only 3% had been fully immunized.

However, when it comes to the Indian military, the situation is radically different. Highlighting the real priorities of the Modi government, 97 percent of the Indian military have received a first dose and nearly 90 percent are now fully immunized. A senior army officer told media on Thursday: Vaccination and protocols have helped us maintain operational readiness along the borders with China and Pakistan and to help civilian administrations across the country to deal with the crisis.