COVID-19 potentially kills tens of thousands of people in India every day

COVID-19 killed more than 29,000 Indians in the seven days between May 14 and May 20, according to government figures. That included 4,209 dead on Thursday and 4,529 a single-day world record on Tuesday.

In the seven weeks since April 1, the official total of COVID-19 deaths in India has risen by more than 125,000, or 75%, to reach 291,331 yesterday morning.

As gruesome as these totals are, they are viewed by all except the most ardent supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Narendra Modi, as blatant undercount.

Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force soldiers carry empty coffins to transport the bodies of those who died from COVID-19 outside the government medical hospital in Jammu, India, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (Credit: AP Photo / Channi Anand)

Before the pandemic, three-quarters of all deaths in India were not properly registered with a verified cause of death. In addition, numerous local studies conducted in recent weeks comparing government death tolls with figures from cremations and cemeteries show a wide gap, with the number of corpses treated under COVID-19 protocols being 5 to 10 times greater than what official statistics would indicate.

Extrapolating from these figures under conditions where on average more than 4,000 Indians are officially registered as COVID-19 deaths per day, it is fair, though heartbreaking, that the actual daily toll of COVID-19 deaths in India now number in the tens of thousands.

This health crisis is compounded by a huge social crisis, with hundreds of millions of people facing hunger and unemployment, after more than a year in which their meager standard of living has been further reduced. A recent study from Azim Premji University found that an additional 230 million people were pushed below the official poverty line of 375 rupees ($ 5) a day last year.

