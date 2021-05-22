Politics
Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency 22 May 2021
ANKARA
The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey
Turkey has administered more than 27.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since launching a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to the latest official figures announced by the Ministry of Health.
More than 15.79 million people received their first doses, while 11.82 million people were fully immunized.
The Department of Health has confirmed 9,528 new cases, including 846 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours.
No less than 8,852 additional patients have won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to nearly 5 million.
Meanwhile, the death toll nationwide has reached 45,840, with 214 new deaths.
Speaking at a virtual global health summit hosted by Italy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the “grave injustices” in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and urged world leaders to ensure a equitable access to vaccines for all. Turkey has sent medical devices and equipment to 158 countries and 12 international organizations, he said.
As part of the country’s war against terrorist organizations, Turkish security forces have arrested 161 people for alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) – the group behind Turkey’s 2016 coup, and four Daesh / Daesh terrorist suspects.
Two separate terrorist attack attempts against military installations in southeast Batman and Sirnak Turkey were foiled by security forces.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Palestine, developments following a ceasefire in Gaza, Afghanistan, humanitarian relief efforts for Syria and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.
On a related note, the US State Department has announced that Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Turkey next week as part of a marathon diplomatic tour that will take her to Europe and Southeast Asia. South East. “Assistant Secretary Sherman will emphasize the importance of US-Turkish relations as we work with our NATO ally to face mutual challenges and discuss areas of concern,” a US statement said.
Communications director Fahrettin Altun condemned the brutal intervention of the Israeli police in a congregation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Friday prayers. Referrer
at the latest ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Altun said it should be used as an opportunity to find a lasting solution to the problem based on two states.
The Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) has announced that the first indigenous multirole utility helicopter, Gokbey, will undertake Large Scale Static Testing (FSST). Gokbey is the country’s first indigenous new generation multirole helicopter – a six-ton twin-engine helicopter designed to meet growing market demand.
In northwestern Edirne province, border troops rescued 35 asylum seekers who were turned away by Greek authorities
Coronavirus developments around the world
Nearly 1.6 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, figures from Our World in Data showed on Wednesday.
China is the most vaccinated country with more than 466.7 million jabs, according to website data. It is followed by the United States with over 279.4 million shots.
The World Health Organization has said the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 could be two or three times the reported figure of 3.4 million and as high as 8 million.
At the World Health Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced additional international assistance of $ 3 billion to support the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and socio-economic recovery in developing countries.
Public Health England (PHE) reported that the number of confirmed cases of a mutation originating in India rose 160% this week in the UK.
American tech mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates urged high-income countries to support global efforts to fight the pandemic and allow better access to vaccines for the rest of the world.
Israeli aggression against the Palestinians
World leaders and international organizations have generally welcomed a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. US President Joe Biden, who spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire and said Palestine would benefit from US security and economic aid.
UN human rights experts called on all parties to respect the new ceasefire and urged the International Criminal Court to investigate attacks on civilians and other egregious violations human rights.
Turkish experts, for their part, argued that Israel had backed down and accepted a ceasefire agreement with Hamas due to international pressure and the Palestinian resistance group’s response with more advanced weapons.
Moreover, Palestinian analysts have pointed out that the latest developments unite Palestinians around the world under a common cause.
The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip that ended after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has risen to 248, including 66 children and 39 women.
Israeli attacks on Palestinians, however, continued. At least 11 people injured in the West Bank when Israeli forces attacked protesters who had gathered to support protests in Gaza
Other global developments
Aline Ouedraogo, Country Director of CARE in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reported that nearly 7 million people in the country are at one step from famine and food insecurity levels and that 27.3 million are facing acute hunger levels.
Likewise, Amnesty International has drawn attention to the dangers of hunger and drought in Madagascar and urged donors, foreign governments and regional leaders to step up their aid efforts to avert a potential humanitarian crisis in the country. country.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York opened an exhibition in memory of Turkish diplomats killed by Armenian terrorist groups between 1973 and 1984.
Russia has started mass production of combat robots, according to Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO remains vigilant against aggressive Russian actions amid an increased troop presence around Ukraine.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
