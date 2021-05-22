World opinion turns against Israel: Imran – Journal





Commends Foreign Minister for effectively raising the issue at UNGAC national rallies organized in support of Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address to the nation on Friday, said that a day would soon come when Palestinians would have their own homeland, as for the first time global public opinion was changing and criticizing Israel for its brutalism against innocent Palestinians.

I see that the world’s public opinion is changing and voices are even coming from the West against Israeli aggression, Khan said as the nation celebrated Palestine Solidarity Day.

Gatherings were held across the country to express solidarity with the Palestinian people on this occasion.

The prime minister said that after spending a long time in the West, he had never seen such criticism in the Western media against Israeli forces for their atrocities against Palestinians before. Instead, they all [thought] as if an injustice was done to Israel, but it was the first time that voices started to rise from there, Khan said, adding that even American politicians were critical of Israel.

I never thought they would criticize Israel in America or in Western countries. Social media is one of the main reasons for this change in public opinion. Even though the mainstream [media] stop or censor any reporting, social media is such a force that no one can stop news or communication, he added.

Mr. Khan said that when Israel renewed the assaults, he spoke to leaders of the Muslim world and all were determined to help Palestine and condemn Israeli brutalities in all forums.

He mentioned that he was in Medina when he learned of new Israeli police attacks on Al Aqsa worshipers on Ramazan 27 and the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes by settlers. The next day, I met the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and called on the OIC to take a stand on it and raise the issue at the UN.

The prime minister said he also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman after his return to Pakistan and the two agreed that they should raise their voices regarding the injustice against the Palestinians and what is happened to Muslims at Al Aqsa Mosque.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad expressed similar sentiments in their appeals to him, Khan recalled. He said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was assured of the full support not only of Pakistan and the rest of the Muslim world, but also of all who believe in justice.

Referring to the apartheid regime in South Africa and how public opinion changed against it 30 years ago, Prime Minister Khan said the regime has also been supported by the major world powers.

But once public opinion changed, the same world powers had to put pressure on the South African regime to give equal rights to Africans and Asians, he added.

I see similar signs of a shift in world public opinion and those great countries that have supported Israel so far will exert total pressure to give the Palestinians their full rights and a day will come when the Palestinians will have their own country, a righteous and they will be able to live as equal citizens, he added.

Speaking of the demonstrations carried out in support of Palestine on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity with Palestine, he said he was very happy to see how the nation had come forward in favor of the cause and had highlighted and condemned the injustices. in Palestine. I want to pay tribute to all of you, he noted.

Since the creation of Israel, said the prime minister, the position of the Pakistanis on the issue has always been that taken by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah: a great injustice has been done against the Palestinians.

Pakistan has supported and supported the Palestinians in every forum, he said.

The prime minister said he then tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the issue with other Muslim countries and OIC members at the United Nations General Assembly. He said that Mr. Qureshi had lifted him very concentrated and I congratulate him for that.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister’s special assistant on religious harmony and the chairman of the Council of Ulemas of the Middle East and Pakistan, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, told a bailiff that on the prime minister’s instructions, the Palestine Solidarity Day would be celebrated across the country on May 21 to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Posted in Dawn on May 22, 2021

