G20 leaders promise unity; to improve access to vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic





Major drugmakers and rulers of wealthy nations faced the startling global imbalance in the fight against Covid-19 on Friday and pledged to increase the supply of low-cost vaccines to poorer regions. Heavily funded massive vaccination campaigns are helping the West and others reduce infections, but few vaccines have reached poorer countries where the virus still rages, sometimes uncontrollably, sparking accusations of “vaccine apartheid.” “. “If we don’t close this huge gap, more people will die needlessly. Countries can take two immediate steps: share the dollars and share the doses, ”said Bill Gates. The summit was to call for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production, but will avoid a push by the United States and other countries to give up valuable patents, a joint statement showed. READ ALSO: US Treasury Proposes Minimum 15% Tax on Global Corporate Profits The European Union has pledged to invest 1 billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) to set up vaccine manufacturing centers in Africa. China promises billions Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged $ 3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the pandemic and has offered to create an international forum to promote equitable vaccine distribution.

READ ALSO: IMF backs $ 50 billion plan to help world escape coronavirus crisis in 2022 At the same time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would make a proposal to facilitate the use of these clauses and added that Europe would donate at least 100 million doses to the poorest countries by the end of the year, including 30 million each from France and Germany. The leaders of the meeting were to sign the so-called Rome Declaration, a set of guiding principles ranging from ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to increasing production and possibly the use of compulsory licenses. READ ALSO: IMF says ready to step up collaboration with India during pandemic WTO urges leaders to negotiate intellectual property waiver The head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday called on leaders of the Group of 20 nations to advance negotiations on a proposal to waive intellectual property rights over Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccine makers promise 3.5 billion doses for poorest countries Pfizer, Moderna and J&J pledged more than 3.5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines at cost or at a reduced price for the poorest countries at the World Health Summit. U.S. giant Pfizer has said it will deliver around 2 billion doses over the next 18 months, which will include more than a billion doses in 2021 itself, its chief said. Agencies

