Politics
Modi is now a visibly diminished PM, he no longer has what he had in abundance these 7 years of luck
Text size:
NOTExt week, it will be seven years since Narendra Modi was first sworn in as Prime Minister. A lot can be said about this period, but one point stands out: The three things that in the past derailed the economy were mostly missing. The first is war. There were no big ones after the three in 1962-71, all of which extracted their prices through inflation, currency crises and recessions. In the Modi years, clashes with the Chinese had no impact on the economy. The government has been relaxed enough about the situation to continue cutting defense spending relative to GDP.
The second risk is the drought, which marred the first two years of the Modis regime. Value added in agriculture recorded more or less zero growth in 2014-16. The following years saw good agricultural growth of over 4 percent on average, although it was mainly driven by livestock and fishing, not crops. In fact, with the share of crops in agriculture falling to just over half, even as agriculture’s share of GDP has fallen, droughts now have a much smaller impact on economic activity. Economic growth during the two drought years has averaged 7.5%, among the best in the Modis regime.
The third factor that derailed the economy in the past is oil, whose spike in prices sent India twice to the International Monetary Fund for emergency loans, in 1981 and 1991 (another time was in 1966, after the war). Oil prices also brought the country back to one of the fragile five in 2013. Fortune smiled on Modi as oil prices fell sharply as soon as he took office. After averaging around $ 110 a barrel in the two years before he took office, Brent prices have only averaged around $ 60 since then. This improved the trade balance, moderated inflation and allowed the government to profit by increasing taxes on petroleum products.
In other words, Modi seemed blessed with what Napoleon wanted for his generals: luck. But luck has run out on Modi, and so it seems to make administrative sense. The once-in-a-century pandemic has been raging for more than a year, reducing the government to a muddled mess. It has wreaked deadly havoc, caused the largest increase in unemployment in living memory and now threatens to halt recovery after a ruinous year that saw a record drop in economic activity.
Also read: For the Modi government, health is not at the center of concerns, the titles are
Other countries have suffered and spoiled as well, but as the Modi government has let its citizens down on vaccines, test kits, oxygen and hospital beds, it has come under heavy criticism in the international media. The reputation of prime ministers for getting things done and there is a long list of accomplishments to support that took a beating, which it surprisingly did not do after similar chaos reigned following demonetization in 2016 We now have a visibly diminished prime minister.
The numbers suggest a peak in the second wave of the pandemics, giving authorities and on the frontlines some leeway. But as scientists warn of a possible third wave, that wave may already be here, but invisible in the vast rural areas where toll undercoverage has hidden the extent of the devastation from view. Under-counting may be deliberate or simply the result of a lack of medical infrastructure and administrative capacity. Who should count if people just get sick and die out of sight, and their bodies are buried in the sand or thrown into rivers? Some reported documents suggest a doubling of the usual death rate, implying a much more gruesome toll than official figures.
Can Modi recover? Yes, if he shows that he can steer a ship in a storm, don’t hide in his cabin and give advice. He and his style of operation have become the subject of biting satire. Senior ministers are responding, even as the intimidated courts and the media have turned outspoken. The country is in a difficult mood to apprehend. Is it sorrow with resignation or anger? Either way, Modi faces headwinds.
By special arrangement with Business Standard.
Also read: Continuing to accept Modi now means accepting cruelty
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit