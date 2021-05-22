Rallies slam West for looking the other side of Israeli aggression





On Friday, various religious and political parties held protest rallies to condemn the killing of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and called on the United Nations to play its role in immediately ending the bloodshed in Palestine.

Jamaat-e-Islami

The Jamaat-e-Islamis youth organized a rally against the Israeli aggression where a large number of party activists marched from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) towards the Shaheen complex. The protest was led by JI Karachi leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and JI Hashim Abdali youth leader. Participants in the rally were holding Palestinian flags, placards and banners bearing slogans against Israel, the United States and the United Nations. They chanted slogans against Western leaders for ignoring the bloodshed of Muslims.

Condemning the atrocities committed by Israeli troops, they said even children and women had been killed in Gaza. They said the human rights champions were silent on the situation. A delegation from JI Youth also submitted a resolution to the US Consulate in Karachi. The document condemned the Israeli invasion of Palestine while declaring the aggressive country an illegal and terrorist state.

Some 1,000 protests took place across the city after Friday prayers on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq against Israeli brutalities in Palestine and the world’s lack of response to the aggression Israeli, Rehman said. Meanwhile, JI Karachi leaders continued to gain support for the march for Palestine which was to be withdrawn on Sunday.

In this regard, the head of JI Karachi visited the Karachi Bar Association and the president of the lawyers body, Naeem Qureshi, to invite the lawyers to the rally. In his welcome speech, Qureshi praised the role of the JI on issues of the Muslim world in general and of Palestine and Kashmir in particular. He said the OMC had made the two issues hot spots and exposed the brutalities of the Israeli and Indian regimes respectively.

PTI Rally

Workers and leaders of Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf also staged a protest outside the KPC against Israeli aggression and in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. Led by Khurram Sherzaman, leader of PTI Karachi and MPA, party leaders, lawmakers and workers participated in the protest.

Today, the entire Islamic world condemns the Israeli aggression with strong words, Sherzaman said. Innocent children in Palestine are being killed. The PTI condemns the Israeli attack on Jerusalem and Gaza.

He said the nation has shown solidarity following a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan. He [Imran Khan] leads the war in Palestine and occupied Kashmir.

MWM Steps Demos

Muslims from Majlis Wahdatul have staged protest demonstrations in various parts of Karachi against Israeli aggression in Gaza. The protests took place outside Khoja Isna Asheri Jamaat Kharadar, Jamia Masjid Haidri Orangi, Darbar Hussaini Malir and Jaffaria Complex Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

MWM leaders including Allama Baqis Abbas Zaidi, Allama Mubashar Hasan, Allama Ali Noor Jaffery and others, during their speeches at protests, stressed that the situation in Palestine wanted more than just words from the Muslim world. They condemned the frequent bombing of Gaza and described it as the worst kind of violence against humanity.

They said the unilateral action of Israeli forces was aimed at occupying Muslim territories, especially holy sites, and expanding its area illegally. MWM leaders said Israel was bombing innocent Palestinians living in the occupied and congested territories while the world was totally oblivious to the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinians.

JUI-Fazl events

Workers and leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl staged a protest outside the KPC, where speakers denounced the American double standard and its utter failure to protect the lives and property of innocent Palestinians.

JUI-F leaders, including Aslam Ghauri, Abdul Razzq Lakho, Qari Muhammad Usman, Samiul Haq Swati and Babar Qamar Alam, said Israeli forces were busy carrying out the genocide of the Palestinians, but the Muslim Ummah had kept silence over the brutal murders. They said that full responsibility for the bloodshed in Palestine lay with the United States and the United Nations. Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, the speakers urged the Ummah to take a unified stance against Zionist forces in order to rid the innocent of the illegal occupation.

