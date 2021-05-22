Gotong Royong shot in arm for COVID battle

The launch of Gotong Royong’s self-funded vaccination campaign on May 18, 2021, in the presence of President Joko Widodo at the PR Unilever Indonesia complex in Bekasi, West Java, is expected to accelerate national efforts to contain COVID-19.

Supported by private and public companies, the Gotong Royong program is seen as crucial in helping the government meet the goal of vaccinating 181.5 million people to boost herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Indonesia has been striving to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since March of last year. To stem the transmission of the deadly virus, the government has rolled out a nationwide vaccination program since January 13 this year.

Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Perkasa Roeslani said at least 22,736 private companies had signed up for the program as of May 17, 2021.

Based on Indonesian Ministry of Health Regulation No. 10/2021 on Gotong Royong Vaccination Program, all vaccine costs will be borne by participating companies under the program.

President Widodo said he was optimistic that once workers start receiving Gotong Royong’s self-funded vaccines, the number of vaccinated could reach 70 million by September 2021.

“We expect to be able to vaccinate 70 million citizens by August or at the latest in September (2021),” he said.

Widodo said he also hopes to see the COVID curve flatten during the August to September period and the normalization of industrial productivity.

The first phase of the Gotong Royong vaccination program will be implemented in 18 companies.

In the first and second phase of the national immunization program, the government aims to cover 40,349,049 citizens, including health sector human resources, the elderly and public service workers.

According to the COVID-19 Handling Working Group, a total of 9,366,635 citizens received two vaccines (were fully vaccinated against COVID-19) and as many as 14,099,754 citizens received the first vaccine vaccine as of May 20, 2021.

The government-funded vaccination program uses Sinovax vaccines purchased in China and AstraZeneca vaccines received through the COVAX center coordinated by WHO.

Meanwhile, Public Enterprise Minister (SOE) Erick Thohir has said his ministry has no plans to market COVID-19 vaccines.

“Regarding pricing, from the start we at the SOE ministry have been very open. We are not thinking of marketing COVID-19 vaccines,” Thohir said at a press conference on May 19. 2021.

Indonesia has so far obtained 54 million doses of the vaccine for free through the World Health Organization (WHO) and has spent nearly 77 trillion rupees to purchase additional doses of the vaccine to meet the demand. large population of the country, which are distributed free of charge, he revealed. .

For the self-funded program, the SOE ministry and Kadin have kept vaccine prices transparent and they are audited by the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP), he added.

The Indonesian government has set the price for the Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines to be supplied as part of the Gotong Royong vaccination program at Rp 500,000 per injection.

The price includes Rp375 thousand as the cost of each dose of vaccine and Rp125 thousand as the cost of inoculation, the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, recently informed at an online press conference from the presidential palace. .

The government signed a contract with Sinopharm for 7.5 million doses and with CanSino for five million doses of the vaccine, he said.

The Indonesian Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinopharm in China.

“Today, we issued the EUA for the vaccine produced by Beijing Bio-Institute Biological Products, which is a unit of Sinopharm, a subsidiary of China National Biotech Group. This is the Sinopharm vaccine,” said Penny. Lukito, head of BPOM, during an online conference. press conference on April 29, 2021.

On April 30, a total of 482,400 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Jakarta from China, and on May 1, Indonesia received 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the United Arab Emirates. In June, Indonesia is expected to receive another million doses as part of its order with Sinopharm.

From July to September this year, Indonesia hopes to receive Moderna and Novavax vaccines to support the Gotong Royong vaccination program. It also plans to license Pfizer and Sputnix vaccines for the Gotong Royong program.

Previously, the health ministry called on people not to be picky about the government’s proposed COVID-19 vaccines, saying the WHO had declared all currently authorized and recommended vaccines safe.

“There is therefore no reason for the public to hesitate to participate in the vaccination program,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, spokesperson for the ministry.

The large number of vaccine doses needed by Indonesia cannot be supplied by a single vaccine manufacturer, she said. In fact, countries around the world are competing fiercely to secure vaccine supplies to their populations, she said.

“Initially, Indonesia received the Sinovac vaccine. Then in late March and early April 2021 we had the AstraZeneca vaccine, and in June or July 2021 other vaccines are expected to arrive, (which) include Novavax and Pfizer, ”she noted.

The government calls all vaccines COVID-19 vaccines, so that they are no longer identified on the basis of producers, Tarmizi said.

