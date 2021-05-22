Can 2024 get more difficult for Modi? Yes, but it all depends on the Congress

Text size:

The week of this chronicle transcends two anniversaries of great political importance.

One is the two-year completion of Narendra Modis’ second term. And the second, 30 years of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhis. These anniversaries are a good time to reflect on the future of our two largest political parties, the BJP and Congress, through the summer of 2024. We will put the past aside. In politics, as with mutual fund investments, the past is not necessarily the best guide to the future.

The future of the two adversaries is linked. We know that in the third decade since Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, the party he left behind has grown to be such a distant party from national politics. In the general elections of 2014 and 2019, he was beaten by almost 90% of the seats where he was the main challenger of the BJP. The ratio was 88:12 in 2014 and 92: 8 in 2019. Why even talk about the fate of Congress while assessing the future of BJP is a good question.

Because one, even beaten 92: 8, Congress was the party closest to the BJP in that race. Two, while the BJP under Modi and Amit Shah garnered around 38% of the vote (all numbers rounded), the Congress was about 20 years old, so what’s the problem?

Because no other party in the country has crossed double the numbers. Or what if I told you that no other party, including NDA allies, has doubled the numbers?

Also, if you add up the percentage of vote of all non-congressional opposition parties including UPA allies DMK, NCP, RJD with more than one percent of the vote share, they don’t not reach 20, which was the congressional tally. Between its debacles of 2014 and 2019, Congress retained its 20% share of the vote. By comparison, almost every other anti-BJP party lost loyal voters.

Here is a proposal. Even wiped out92: 8, Congress is the only other horse in the race for national power, no matter the distance. Watch Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. They know better than to take Congress lightly.

This is why even in states where Congress does not matter (West Bengal) or where BJP does not matter (Kerala, Tamil Nadu), they attack Congress and the Gandhi dynasty. This is why the relentless campaign for the application of Rahul Gandhi; on the origin of Sonia Gandhis; expel deserters from its ranks; and a special expression of kindness, even tears, for those who might be seen sulking in Congress. Remember Ghulam Nabi Azads farewell to Rajya Sabha.

Modi and Shah know three things:

–TheCongress is the only likely challenger for them at the national level.

–Congress’s share of vote does not necessarily have to exceed BJP. If it only goes from 20% to over 25%, national policy will change. There will always be a BJP-NDA government, but it will be more of a coalition. Modi-Shah will face challenges. Constitutional institutions will not be so laid back either.

– That the Gandhi family is the key. They alone can keep Congress together. So, they must be targeted mercilessly.

IIt is not my case that Congress or the Gandhi family do not understand this. They might take Modi-Shah BJP lightly only in the sense that they despise them, and probably don’t recognize why they keep winning by those huge margins. The Congress has three major flaws in its thinking:

– That the rise of Narendra Modi is still a fleeting aberration. Voters will see the light of day soon enough. They missed in 2019 because of Pulwama, but now there is the pandemic and the economic decline.

– The most vulnerable aspect of the BJP is its Achilles heel or, if one Indianizes this by borrowing without judgment from the Ramayana, like the navel of Ravanas, it is the RSS and its ideology. An ideology is an amorphous entity. Personalities are real. Congress wastes its limited ammunition attacking the RSS, the cow-urine-dung anecdotes, Savarkar, Golwalkar. The BJP is limited to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, and often says nice things about other congressional leaders past and present.

– The future of Congress is now far left. This is why he allies himself with the Left Front and draws a white in Bengal while fighting it in Kerala. If only he had aligned himself with Mamata instead, in whatever capacity, he could have had clearer ground against the left in Kerala, a state he could have won. And maybe have won at least a few seats in West Bengal. Everything would be better than zero. But this Congress, especially the younger ones, is in the grip of the Communists. For proof, see who runs their social media operations and how.

Mamata Banerjee and her TMC are the flavor of the season. It is the heroine that Modi-Shah’s critics admire. But in politics, victories are more perishable, or limited in time, than defeat. For now, politics will soon leave its history behind.

My wise colleague and political editor of ThePrints, DK Singh, points out that in the run-up to the big event of 2024, 16 Indian states will have their elections. There will be seven next year: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur in February-March; Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in October-December. In 2023, we have nine: Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura in February, Karnataka in May then the bellwether Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana plus Mizoram in December.

In all of these countries except Uttar Pradesh, Congress will be BJP’s main rival. Even some success in these states can revive the party and make it a more credible challenger for 2024. Defeats can shatter it.

IIt is simplistic to say that Congress is dropping the camp. As Om Prakash Chautala lectured me in an interview on NDTVs Walk The Talk, no one does politics for others. Yeh dharam-karam ya teerthayatra nahin hai. Yeh satta ke liye hai(It’s not altruism or a pilgrimage. It’s for power), he said.

Moreover, it is needless to say: if only the Gandhi were to step aside and leave the party to a new leadership. Or, if only at least Rahul had to go. You can say the same homily for the 178th time. It will not happen.

The truth about Congress is what Modi and Shah embrace, but many Congress supporters don’t. That without the Gandhi, there will be no congress. They fail to get votes beyond that 20%. 100 today, but they keep the party united. The BJP draws its center of gravity from RSS which, whether you love it or hate it, is an institution. The only pillar of Congress is the Family.

But politics is never a race on a horse forever. Can Modis’ third power offering be made more difficult? If so, who would? And how?

Many third, fourth secular progressive fronts have been tried in the past. They fail and make bad arguments for the future. We can list them all, from the Samyukta Vidhayak Dal in 1967 to the many Mahagathbandhans in recent times, including VP Singhs Jan Morcha, United Fronts with prime ministers on daily salaries, etc.

Yet we can argue the other side too. Regional leaders can help defeat such a formidable leader as Vajpayee in 2004. They can also provide additional voices to the opposition. In 2019, the UPA polled 26% of NDA 44. What if more partners reduced it to 32 and 36, respectively?

Congress and the other opposition parties, in what we might vaguely call Modi-peeditsamaj, have another option. Think what a company with big legacy brands and strong customer loyalty, but losing to more nimble challengers, is doing. He gets a CEO from another place. It will not happen to Congress. But can this happen with a larger opposition coalition with Congress within it? What he brings to the table will not be the charisma of its leaders, but this loyal clientele of 20%.

If such a thought emerges, Mamata Banerjee and others like her may be back in the account. It would also mean that Congress would forgo the illusion of being the natural party of governance. It will be painful, but not impossible. Nor an irrational fantasy fed by those who ask the Gandhi to go away.

