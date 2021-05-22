Parties express solidarity with Palestinian people and condemn Israeli aggression – Pakistan





KARACHI: The city reverberated with anti-Israel slogans on Friday when nearly all parties took to the streets and staged protests against the Zionist state’s recent attacks on Gaza, demanding an end to the aggression against Palestinians unarmed and innocent.

From right-wing religious organizations to ruling and opposition political parties and from civil society activists to workers’ rights activists, all put aside their differences to raise a collective voice against the Israeli aggression and at the same time regretted time the response of the leaders of Islam. countries, which have failed to collectively defend the Palestinian people.

Friday’s plan from various parties coincided with Prime Minister Imran Khans’ appeal to the nation to mark the day as a day of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

JI events

The Jamaat-i-Islami organized protest demonstrations in different parts of the city after the Friday prayers.

The protests, which took place outside mosques in various parts of the city, drew large numbers.

JI Youth Wing Holds Sit-In At Shaheen Complex When Not Allowed To Walk To US Consulate

The JI would organize a march on Palestine on Sunday (tomorrow) to be addressed by Senator Sirajul Haq, leader of the party.

Addressing the protests, JI leaders criticized Israeli atrocities and injustices and expressed dismay at the silence of the UN, the United States, and leaders of Pakistan and other Muslim countries.

They said every Muslim should come out of their home to express solidarity with the Palestinians, who were being killed and injured by the Israeli army.

A rally organized by JI-Youth was also moved from the Karachi Press Club to the United States Consulate General. Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman led the rally.

However, as the rally participants were not allowed to walk towards the US mission, they staged a sit-in at the traffic intersection of the Shaheen Complex, causing a traffic disorder on the busy II Chundrigar Road. and adjacent arteries. They later dispersed peacefully after Asr’s prayers.

MWM

The Muslims of Majlis Wahdatul also staged protests in the city on the same model that they demonstrated in front of Imambargahs in different regions after the Friday prayers.

Major protests took place outside Jama Masjid Khoja Isna Ashari in Kharadar; Jama Masjid Noor-i-Iman in Nazimabad; Jama Masjid Hussaini in Malir Baraf Khana; Jama Masjid Mustafa in Abbas Town; Jama Masjid Jafaria in North Karachi.

Addressing the protesters, religious scholars condemned the Israeli aggression and called on the UN to take action against the Zionist state.

They described the United States and human rights organizations like the United Nations as puppets of Israel, who were also allegedly involved in terrorism in Gaza.

They said the rulers of Pakistan and other Muslim states must play their part in saving innocent Palestinians from Israel.

They said that all Muslim countries must be united and immediately take a strong and united position against Israel.

PTI

The ruling center party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf also staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club at the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party called for global unity against Israeli aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI city chairman Khurram Sher Zaman said it was not just the Muslims’ issue.

What Israel is doing is a crime against humanity. Will the world show the same silence if the same attacks are carried out against a European country? Does the world have no respect for the innocent people of Palestine, he asked.

JUI, ASWJ, TLP, PAT events

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also organized a demonstration in front of the KPC. It was addressed by party leaders Aslam Ghori, Abdul Razzaq Lakho and others.

Aurangzeb Farooqi, of the banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), has pledged to take a million men to Palestine for jihad if the state allows him to lay a firm response against Israeli aggression.

Palestine is our Qibla-i-Awwal and we can go to any extent to keep its sovereignty and respect intact. Pakistani people and young people have faith in Allah and no power in the world can scare them, he said.

He was addressing a rally near Nagan Chowrangi.

Pakistan banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik also organized a Gurumandir rally at the KPC.

It was led by Hafiz Anas Hussain Rizvi and dozens of people in cars, motorcycles, trucks and buses followed to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Pakistani Awami Tehreek also organized a rally from different parts of the city and converged on the CPK, where the leaders addressed the participants.

Posted in Dawn on May 22, 2021

