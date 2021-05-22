Former US President Donald Trump sued for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese virus’, World News





A Chinese-American civil rights group has reportedly sued former United States President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a Chinese virus. The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York on Thursday. In the complaint, the group called Trumps’ use of the term “ Chinese virus’ ‘as unfounded.

According to the lawsuit, Trumps’ conduct with regard to the virus was extreme and scandalous. Further, the lawsuit claims Trump failed to consider how his conduct would cause emotional distress to Chinese Americans.

In recent months, attacks on people of Asian descent in the United States have increased. Many activists believe Trump’s virus rhetoric may have largely contributed to the attacks. On March 17, one of the worst violent incidents against Asian Americans was seen in Atlanta when a gunman shot eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

According to the complaint, Trump continued to use the words intentionally in the service of his personal and political interests. He adds that in the process, communities of Asian Americans were seriously injured.

Now the CACRC wants $ 1 paid to every Asian American living in the United States as an apology. In total, this would represent $ 22.9 million.

The IANS news agency quoted the plaintiffs as saying the money would be used to establish a museum to showcase the history of Asian American communities and their contribution to the United States.

Donald Trumps’ senior advisor Jason Miller told The Hill it was a crazy and silly trial. Miller also said the case would most likely be dismissed if it ever reached a courtroom. “It’s a complete joke, and if I were the lawyer who brought it in, I would fear punishment,” Miller added.

