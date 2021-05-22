Turkish journalist fired for asking embarrassing question about mafia scandal and interior minister





Turkish state news agency expelled journalist on Friday after embarrassing questioning of two ministers Serious allegations by Turkish mafia boss against interior minister The influential Suleiman Soylu. Lived for three weeks in Turkey to the rhythm of the videos, die Sadat Bakr, the boss of the overseas mafia, posted and produced on YouTube Allegations against government officials and officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party Involved in various crimes and corruption operations. In one of those videos, Bakr said Home Secretary Suleiman Soylu gave him protection and “leaked” classified information to him last year that the judiciary had opened an investigation against him. him, that death had enabled him to flee Turkey, then to escape the grip of the security services. . Although the Home Secretary denied these allegations, he soon came under pressure from the opposition to die and demanded his resignation, which was rejected by Soylu, one of the most powerful members of the president’s government. Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Anadolu state news agency reporter Musab Turan sparked widespread controversy on Friday evening by asking Industry Minister Mustafa Varank and Agriculture Minister Bakir Bakderli a question about allegations that Mafia leaders addressed the Minister of the Interior at a joint press conference. The two ministers made no secret of their astonishment when the reporter asked them if the government had a plan to deal with the scandal, and the Home Secretary described him as a person “whose name is linked to serious moral flaws ”and expressed his feelings of“ shame ”. A video of this aspect of the press conference quickly spread across social media like wildfire. However, the journalist’s employer responded when the news agency die Anatolia rushed to issue a statement when news of the journalist die Turan’s expulsion was announced and he was accused of violating “principles. journalistic ”and“ political propaganda ”. “We have asked a prosecutor to investigate whether or not (Turan) belongs to a terrorist group,” the Anadolu agency added in its statement. For his part, the information director of the Turkish presidency, Fakhruddin Altun, warned in a tweet on “Twitter” that “those who die want to undermine respect for our country, will pay the price”. It seems what happened the mob boss liked it when he quickly posted the video of the press conference on his YouTube channel.

