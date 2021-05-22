Politics
Public rejects Jokowi’s three periods and constitutional amendments
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Grassroots Strategic Consulting (ARSC) poll results indicate majority of respondents do not support president Joko Widodoto take place three periods through amendments to the 1945 Constitution. Respondents also did not want Jokowi to become vice president in the future.
“The public does not support the amendment speech [UUD] changes to the presidential mandate, ”ARSC researcher Bagus Balghi said in an online statement on Saturday (5/22).
Based on the results of the ASRC survey, 69.50% of those polled did not agree that the amendments to the 1945 Constitution had been made so that Jokowi could stand for election again. presidential election of 2024.
Respondents who agreed up to 28.68 percent, while 1.49 percent responded don’t know and 0.33 percent of respondents did not respond. Previously, the issue of amending the 1945 Constitution so that Jokowib could sit as president for three terms had grown stronger. However, Jokowim dismissed the question and said he was not interested.
Then, 71.65% of those polled also disagreed whether Jokowi stood for the presidential election again as a running mate. Respondents who agreed were only 25.37 percent.
There were 2.81 percent of respondents who responded that they did not know and 0.17 percent did not respond.
Rather than delving into practical politics, the majority of the public agreed that Jokowi would support one of the presidential candidates to continue his agenda so far.
No less than 74.13 percent of respondents agreed with this step. Then, 22.88% of the respondents disagreed, 1.65% did not know and 0.33% did not respond.
Meanwhile, still referring to the results of the ARSC survey, the majority, 71.49% of those questioned, did not consider that a presidential candidate did not have to be a party cadre. There are 28.51% who want presidential candidates to come from political party cadres.
No less than 60.58% of those polled wanted a presidential candidate among civilians. Meanwhile, 34.05% wanted an army / TNI chief and 5.37% wanted the police.
The professional path considered the most suitable to be a presidential candidate is the regional leader. There are 19.01% of respondents who think so.
Next come the military / TNI profession background at 17.77%, academics 15.62%, businessmen 12.07% and community organizations 9.92%.
Then the minister according to 7.85% of respondents, the general president of political parties 4.63%, religious leaders 3.96%, members of the legislature 1.74%, the police 1.74% and others 7.11%.
Then 93.97% thought the presidential candidate had to be a man and 6.03% wanted a woman to lead.
No less than 58.26% of those polled also want presidential candidates with religious beliefs. During that time, 41.74 percent had no problem with applicants from different faiths.
Then, 95.53% of those questioned believe that a good presidential candidate should be seen based on their achievements. Only 3.47 percent rated a good candidate for kinship-based leadership.
The survey was conducted from April 26 to May 8, 2021 among 1,200 respondents in 34 provinces with a minimum age of 17 or who met voter requirements.
Sampling was performed by telephone using multistage random sampling with a margin of error of approximately 2.9% and a confidence level of 95%.
