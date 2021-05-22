Letters: winning plan | Bad deal for Oakland





Many would win with the Howard Terminal plan

As for the Ace and the Howard Terminal, many voices in the media want Oakland to cut his nose for despite his face.

It’s a sad illustration of the ultimatum game: Oakland is losing a professional sports team and one of the biggest investments in history simply because the big bad owner and MLB could also be winners.

Let’s do what’s best for Oakland and build at Howard Terminal.

Joseph Forder Oakland

A’s move from the Colosseum is a bad deal for Oakland

Thanks for the May 13 editorial (“As’s and MLB Care about Profits, Not Oakland,” page A6) accurately describing the ugly details of the proposed deal to keep the As’s in Oakland by building a development. with an approximate stadium at Howard Terminal.

As you have indicated, this agreement threatens to have significant negative repercussions on our port, which generates income and employment. And it will cost Oakland taxpayers a lot of money.

Mayor Schaaf must be suffering from COVID brain fog if she thinks the Oaklanders are going to buy another costly and damaging deal for the dubious privilege of keeping another sports team in town. If there’s a good reason the As’s continue to refuse to consider a new and improved development at the current Colosseum site, we haven’t heard them explain it and they must.

Beth Weinberger, Oakland

Fire recovery could mark a new era for state forests

Re: “Spending on forest fire restoration, additional fire fighting resources will help reclaim burnt state lands”, page A1, May 15:

Having spent many days in my 67 years walking the grandeur of the Big Basin Redwoods, I couldn’t be happier that Gov. Gavin Newsoms allocated $ 186 million for forest fire recovery in the park. . Hopefully this marks a new era of human stewardship for California’s forests.

Natural, biodiversity-rich forests are one of our best defenses against anthropogenic climate change, and they perform many functions. They take in CO2 from the atmosphere and produce oxygen for us to breathe, moisture that prevents drought, cooling shade for salmon spawning below, and habitat for species like the spotted owl. They feed our souls.

Forests deserve our protection and care. Now is the time to put an end to the destructive practices of the even-aged timber industry, such as clearcutting, which results in unnatural and unhealthy plantation forests. Hopefully Governor Newsom understands this.

Jennifer Normoyle Hillsborough

Voters’ Rights Bill Crucial to Countering GOP Attacks

Your article “GOP Pursues Tougher Penalties for Poll Workers (page A8, May 16) illustrates why US Senate Bill 1 is so important.”

Section 1, Section 4 of the United States Constitution provides that state legislatures determine the time, place, and method of federal elections: Representatives, President, and (after the 17th Amendment) Senators. But Congress can pass laws regulating the same, overriding state laws. As a result, most, if not all, of the existing and soon to be enacted voter suppression measures for federal elections could be repealed.

To do nothing is to accept the suppression of the voters.

Alice Schaffer SmithPalo Alto

Republicans must ditch Trump for integrity

Since last November, the GOP has been promoting “The Big Lie” that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. Interestingly, this false claim comes from a group that most polls show has a majority of self-identifying Christian members.

The hope that Christians should be honest seems to be completely lost for the majority of Republicans. It’s time for GOP Christians to side with integrity and honesty and stop serving Donald Trump.

Move on to integrity, GOP.

Lawrence and Mikayla PrattSan Jose

U.S. Should Implement Vaccine Verification

I’m old enough to remember when the Americans came together and protected each other. I’m talking about the introduction of the polio vaccine. And other vaccines that have protected Americans and America from virus decimation.

We now have a very serious virus whose protection and treatment have been politicized. For some reason, this is an infringement on our freedoms to wear masks, to be safe, and to show proof of vaccination. When traveling outside our country, we must, in certain cases, be vaccinated and present proof of vaccination in the country in which we wish to enter. Vaccination verification already exists. We should use it.

George BadgerSoquel

CDC reduces security, mission with mask rule

The CDC is supposed to be the national centers for disease control and prevention, with an emphasis on “control” and “prevention”.

The recent sudden dilution of meaningful masking guidelines, especially for indoor environments, seriously undermines this mission. People who are vaccinated or not will stop wearing masks, leading to much more infection and transmission. Another wave with more dangerous variants will likely follow.

Jonathan Starr Santa Clara

The budget surplus should go to taxpayers

Governor Gavin Newsom must be positively stunned with the $ 75 billion “surplus”. (“$ 75.7 billion surplus is key to budget expansion,” page A1, May 15) Just think of all the votes greedy, greedy, groping, power-hungry politicians in Sacramento can buy with this sum.

Or maybe they could return it to its rightful owners – those who earned it. It would be a good first step towards the rehabilitation of politicians.

Kenneth Imboden San José

