NAB failed to stop transplant: PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted on Friday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been working for 23 years but has not been able to tackle corruption.

The reason was that only small people (criminals) are arrested in our country, while the lesson from China was that when the people at the top were arrested, only then was corruption reduced.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for Karachi Virtual Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2) Islamabad, the prime minister said that one can learn from China how it fights corruption and has showed that no country could progress without corruption, especially at the top, was eradicated and the powerful were subjected to the rule of law.

The prime minister quoted the Chinese diplomat as allegedly saying he sentenced around 400 people at ministerial level for corruption, which was very important in stemming the threat.

He practically opened the K-2 and said the unit would produce 1,100 megawatts of clean energy, which is important to us as Pakistan is among the top 10 countries at risk due to climate change.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said the unit was created due to cooperation between Pakistan and China. He pointed out that glaciers provide 80% of Pakistan’s water needs as glaciers melt at a rapid rate, and that our future generations will face severe water scarcity as well as food security issues if the effects of climate change are not reversed.

The Prime Minister stressed that clean energy was important for the country and regretted that Pakistan had not tried to use renewable resources to generate electricity in the past. Unfortunately, we have not focused on producing energy from water, although the country has the potential to do so.

The new project will help train the workforce and facilitate technology transfer from China, he said, adding that 40,000 experts have visited the country over a long period. “This is another area of ​​cooperation with China,” he noted.

He said he was convinced that the project would greatly benefit Pakistan in terms of technology transfer and training of young people in addition to the provision of clean energy. He recognized that Pakistan and China have enjoyed a unique relationship for 70 years, which is growing stronger every day.

Imran Khan also said the Pakistani people have an emotional attachment to China, believing it always helps the country when needed. He insisted on strengthening people-to-people contacts.

He said Pakistan is keen to learn from China in various sectors, including managing rapidly expanding urban centers, reducing poverty and controlling corruption, while the scope of CPEC is expanded from connectivity and electricity sector projects to the establishment of economic and agricultural technology zones.

Prime Minister Imran stressed that Pakistan also celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations with China on Friday and that it was a very unique relationship, which spans all levels. We are convinced that China will accompany us in difficult times. It is fortunate for us that Pakistan has close ties with an emerging power and that a developed country like China and people-to-people contacts will also increase. China has faced similar issues as Pakistan faces today and we have a lot to learn from them, he said.

The chairman of the Chinese Atomic Energy Authority said the power station was inaugurated on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He said that China and Pakistan have supported each other and cooperated in various fields.

The K-2 has a life expectancy of 60 years, extendable to another 20 years. It is designed with higher plant availability and capacity factors, and an extended refueling cycle.

Construction of the K-2 began in November 2013, while its fuel loading began on December 1, 2020 after approval from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority. After further reactor physics tests, the plant was connected to the national grid on March 18, 2021 for operational tests and power escalation tests.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the 26th Nikkei conference on the virtual future of Asia on Friday. The theme of the conference was: Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in Global Recovery.

Practically addressing the event, he said Pakistan wanted peaceful and cooperative relations with all of its neighbors, including India. However, he added, New Delhi must end human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K) and review the unilateral measures it took on August 5, 2019. It is essential that an enabling environment be created to enable dialogue to peacefully resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir, he added.

The Prime Minister said: We hope that other threats to peace and security in Asia will also be resolved. The situation in Palestine remains a matter of deep concern to all. The international community must take urgent action to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians, prevent the desecration of holy sites, in particular the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and facilitate a just and lasting solution in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the vision of the two states.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he noted, was a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative. It has generated economic activity, jobs and will strengthen bilateral and regional trade. Pakistan invited all friendly countries to join forces to invest in the various economic and industrial zones being created under the aegis of the CPEC.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan has actively supported the peace process in Afghanistan. As foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, it is imperative to redouble efforts to promote the peace process between the Afghan parties.

He explained: “Our first priority right now is to face and defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. This virus has created the world’s worst health, economic and social crisis in the past 100 years.

It has infected hundreds of millions of people, killed over 3 million people, reversed economic growth, deepened poverty and, worst of all, created massive unemployment. Unless fully contained, it could create social chaos and threaten peace and security in Asia and elsewhere.

Unfortunately, no one will be safe until everyone is safe. We must act collectively to ensure that Covid vaccines are made available to everyone, everywhere and as quickly as possible. The supply and distribution of vaccines must be immediately expanded; abandoned patent rights; production has accelerated, including in developing countries; and the fully expanded and funded COVAX facility, PM Imran said.

I had proposed a 5-point program for debt relief, creation and reallocation of SDRs, greater concessional financing, meeting climate finance commitments and ending illicit financial flows from developing countries. The PM added that to ensure a rapid recovery, we in Asia and elsewhere must keep economies open, revive disrupted supply chains and resist protectionist temptations and if Asian countries and others are to meet the targets. sustainable development by 2030, and a net zero rate. carbon emissions by 2050, we will have to invest heavily in new sustainable infrastructure: energy, transport, housing, agriculture and industry. Public and private investments must be mobilized for this purpose.

He believed that resilient and vibrant economic growth, especially in Asia, depends to a large extent on greater integration and physical connectivity. The China Belt and Road Initiative provides the important path to such regional integration in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. We welcome proposals from Japan and others to support and finance quality infrastructure in Asia and elsewhere.

