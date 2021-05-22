Stop the release of funds to the WB under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, BJP head of state urges Modi





West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Center not to release funds under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi without proper monitoring and verification of state-approved data. The list of beneficiaries verified by the state government should be subject to extensive monitoring and verification at the level of the Union government so that no real beneficiary is excluded from the benefits. Without proper verification and verification of beneficiary data as state approved by the Union government, no further allocations should be released under the program, Ghosh said in a letter. addressed to the Prime Minister earlier this week. Earlier this month, around seven lakh farmers received a payout (2,000) as benefits from Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi for the first time since the program began in three years. In the run-up to the State Assembly elections, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged 18,000 (all payments pending for three years) under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi to about 70 lakh farmers in the state. Mr Ghosh pointed out that West Bengal was primarily an agrarian state with 69 lakh farmers eligible for PM Kisan benefits, but that 96% of those farmers were in the small and marginal categories, much worse than the national average of 86.2%. according to the 10th agricultural census of 2015-2016. Of the total eligible farmers, nearly 23 lakh farmers have registered on the PM Kisan portal and of which around 7 lakh beneficiaries have only benefited from the program for the time being, he added. BJP chief urged that the total West Bengal beneficiary list be posted on the PM Kisan portal and in the district magistrates office, blocs and panchayats for citizens so that villagers know the beneficiaries. enlisted and make complaints and objections. against any beneficiary of fraud within the prescribed period. The BJP leader, in the communication, also alleged that the Congressional government of Trinamool has perpetuated the raj union in all spheres of life in West Bengal where no work is done without ordinary people having to pay less. money in exchange for their inclusion in the beneficiary lists. of all government programs. We are concerned that the names of the true beneficiaries may be found missing from the verified list prepared for payment by the state government for the current program, Mr. Ghosh wrote in the letter. Long battle For nearly three years, there was a fight between the state government and the Center over Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Trinamool’s congressional government has argued that its cash transfer program to Krishak Bandhu farmers is more inclusive. In an open letter dated May 13, a day before Prime Minister Kisan’s benefits were transferred to the accounts of seven lakh farmers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Center of delaying disbursement of the program and said the Trinamool Congress had started Krishak. Bandhu program in 2018, which was a model for the whole country. You were all supposed to get 18,000, but you got a very small amount. Even that amount would not have been transferred if we had not fought for it. We will continue this fight until you get the full allowance, Ms. Banerjee said in her letter to the people of the state.

