Boris Johnson feels the need to remind us that he is ALWAYS Prime Minister





BORIS Johnson became the latest Tory to remind people of his job title by having it printed on his jacket.

The “PRIME MINISTER”, as his jacket clearly indicates under a badge that reads “United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group”, was attending a photo op aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth prior to its first operational deployment to the Far East.

While inspecting the warship and the aircraft it carries, Johnson proudly paved his new jacket alongside a Union Flag mask from his growing collection. Just yesterday, Priti Patel was pictured in a similarly personalized jacket during a National Crime Agency operation in east London. But don’t people who are confident in their position to lead a government certainly need to remind those around them who is the boss? Apparently not if you are in the current Conservative regime. Johnson’s new look was not warmly received on Twitter, where users questioned why it was necessary for the Prime Minister to imprint his role on the clothes. National author and columnist Gerry Hassan shared the photo, tweeting: “UK government and public authorities run by and for idiots: UK Prime Minister, like a sticky manager, actually has a top with the words “Prime Minister” on it. “Any Labor Prime Minister behaving in this way would be torn apart by the right-wing press.” The UK, government and public authorities run by and for fools:

The British Prime Minister, like a sticky manager, actually has a top with the words “Prime Minister” on it. Any Labor Prime Minister behaving in this way would be torn apart by the right-wing press. https://t.co/QLnOU50yR4 – Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) May 21, 2021 The image was originally shared by broadcaster Tim Walker who pointed out how “extremely inadequate” it was that this was the only way for Johnson to “convince anyone he was prime minister”. Another Twitter user described the similarities to something we’ve all done before, writing: “I guess it’s like people sew name strips on the backs of their kids’ PE kits in case they would misplace them, but it is customary to sew them INSIDE the garment. so as not to appear a full lemon. ” Another postulated that it might just be a reminder for Johnson himself in case he forgets what he’s supposed to be doing. User @HensandHarvest writes: “Remind me who I am? “You are Prime Minister, Prime Minister. It’s written on your jacket. “Ah yes. It is. Pretty good!” READ MORE: Celebrity magazine says William and Kate are heading overseas – Scotland Johnson was on tour in the £ 3 billion HMS Queen Elizabeth before leaving for the Far East on Saturday. The warship will cross the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, the Tour of India, and then the seas south of China. He will make visits to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. According to Johnson, the people who go on missions with the Carrier Strike Group will do a number of things, including “projecting not only the hard power of Britain, the military capabilities, which are obviously extraordinary, but also our soft power. , our values, what we defend our belief in democracy, in the rule of law “. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be accompanied by six other Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Marines. A total of 3,700 Sailors, Airmen and Marines are involved in the deployment which will cover 25,000 nautical miles.







