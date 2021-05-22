Donald Trump announces the return of “ Trump Force One ”





One of the most memorable images from the 2016 presidential election was Donald Trump’s personal jet flying across the country as he battled Hillary Clinton. The Boeing 757 nicknamed “Trump Force One” had two Rolls-Royce engines and could accommodate more than 40 people. It has also been personalized with several bedrooms, a dining room and other luxuries. Trump has been using the jet since he announced the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.

Once Trump was elected president, his personal Boeing 757 has not been used since Air Force One and Marine One became his primary means of transportation. “Trump Force One” was eventually put into storage during Trump’s presidency.

Now, in another sign that Trump is preparing for another presidential election in 2024, he announced Friday night that “Trump Force One” is being restored and will fly again later this year.

“Many people have asked about the magnificent Boeing 757 that has become so iconic at Trump rallies,” former President Trump said on his website. “It was effectively stored in upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency.

“It is now fully restored and updated and will return to service sometime before the end of the year. It will soon be transported to a service center in Louisiana for work completion, inspection and updating. day of Rolls-Royce engines, and a whole new paint job. When finished, it will be better than ever and will be used again in future rallies! “said former President Trump.

It will be interesting to see what type of livery (paint job) Trump selects for his updated aircraft. Is it sticking with the red, black, and gold it used to use, or maybe it comes up with something new, likely in a red, white, and blue color scheme?

Either way, Trump and his updated plane will certainly get cable news coverage when it debuts later this year.

