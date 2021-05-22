Pakistan’s GDP growth estimated at 3.94% for the outgoing budget: Imran Khan





Experts believe some of the growth can be attributed to the low base it was at last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) would have grown by 3.94% in fiscal year 2020-2021, much better than predicted by global lenders or the Bank. State of Pakistan.

The National Accounts Committee has finalized the GDP growth estimate and GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%, Khan said in a Twitter post. This reflects the success of our governments’ economic policies while managing the COVID 19 pandemic, he said, adding that the V-shaped recovery was balanced between agriculture, industry and services.

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar attributed the GDP growth to industry. This is a remarkable recovery and unlike past periods of growth, foreign exchange reserves have also increased and the current account remains in surplus, he added.

The growth estimate is a pleasant surprise to observers, as the State Bank of Pakistan predicted GDP growth at 3%, while the Ministry of Finance’s projection was closer to 2.1%. Global lenders, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, had estimated growth in fiscal year 20-21 to be between 1.3 and 1.5 percent.

Experts believe that some of the growth can be attributed to the very low base it was at last year, especially with the global economy contracting due to closures made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic . Meanwhile, the National Accounts Committee reported that the service sector had experienced economic growth of 4.43 percent in the outgoing budget; the agricultural sector, 2.77 percent, grew; and industrial production increased by 3.57 percent.

According to the NAC, the country’s GDP rose to Rs. 47.709 trillion for 2020-2021, from Rs. 41,556 trillion the previous year, representing growth of 14.8%. He noted that the size of the economy had grown in dollars from $ 263 billion in 2019-2020 to $ 296 billion in 2020-2021, the largest single-year increase ever due to the strengthening of the rupee. against the US currency.

Government officials, on condition of anonymity, said some additional factors that could have led to GDP growth could be higher wheat production and large-scale manufacturing growth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos