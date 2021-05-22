BJP MP Rita Bahuguna writes to Sonia after letter to PM Modi and searches Cong chief





New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister regarding the rehabilitation of orphaned children due to COVID-19, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi wrote to him on Friday to “monitor” the states ruled by Congress where the impact of the pandemic is “extremely devastating”. Joshi’s letter to Gandhi came a day after the President of Congress, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed concern about children orphaned due to the pandemic and urged him to provide them with a free education at Navodaya Vidyalayas. Joshi was in Congress for a long time before joining the BJP. She is now the Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Allahabad Constituency. “We appreciate your concern, but you have probably missed the fact that the Government of India has established guidelines and sent advice to all states for the rehabilitation of children who are orphans, have lost a parent or have need help since both parents are hospitalized or are suffering from post-COVID complications, ”Joshi said in his letter. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government would take full responsibility for orphaned children during COVID, and he identified 765 children of which 71 are orphans and the rest have lost a parent or both parents are hospitalized or sick, Joshi mentioned. In a veiled blow to Gandhi, she also asked him to “monitor” congressional-led states where the impact of the pandemic is “immensely devastating” and “to ensure that child victims of the COVID pandemic are properly. supported ”. Joshi added that the Madhya Pradesh government is also formulating a comprehensive policy for these children. Gandhi in his letter to Modi had asked him to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost both parents or a salaried parent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think that as a nation, we owe them to give them the hope of a solid future after the unimaginable tragedy which struck them”, declared Sonia Gandhi.

