Judge Orders Trump World Lobbyist’s Assets Freeze





But things have changed. Just weeks after the inauguration of President Joe Bidens, Avenue Strategies closed its doors. Bennett opened a new lobbying firm, Bennett Strategies after Avenue Strategies closed. And now, according to court documents reviewed by POLITICO, a Maryland judge has ordered a partial freeze of Bennetts’ assets to satisfy the judgment against him and has said he owes damages to Republican consultant and expert Ying Ma, who also worked on the Carsons campaign.

Bennett is one of many Trump World residents who have found the Beltway area to fame, followed by messy legal tangles.

In March 2019, Ma sued Bennett and Avenue Strategies Global in Circuit Court in Montgomery County, Md., Alleging that they breached a contract with her by refusing to pay her finder’s fees for bringing in clients. and withdraw from a commitment to make it a partner. in the cabinet.

On April 13, 2021, Ma asked the court to freeze Bennett’s assets. His file indicated that Bennett had violated an earlier court order to participate in the discovery, causing significant and unnecessary delays and expense in the case.

Then Ma went further.

In addition to violating his contractual obligations to the plaintiff, the defendant deliberately attacked Ying Ma’s character … by engaging in dishonesty and defamation before federal authorities in a federal investigation in which he was implicated (the Plaintiff intends to file a separate complaint on the libel charge), the record reads. Bennett attempted to defend his illicit activities from federal authorities, among others, by falsely accusing Ying Ma, a patriotic US citizen, of being an intelligence resource for the Chinese Communist government.

Ma alleged that this accusation against her showed her pattern of underhandedness and illegal behavior and could have prevented her from obtaining a government job that required a security clearance.

A source close to Bennett has denied ever being interviewed by federal authorities for a background investigation of Ma. In an interview with POLITICO earlier this month, Bennett suggested he was unsure of a federal investigation of him or his company. I hear rumors all the time, he says.

Bennett added that he was unaware of the order that appeared to partially freeze his assets until POLITICO called his lawyer about it. We never received any of the documents seeking the order in the case until the judge made a ruling, Bennett said. It is not known whether the judge’s order regarding Bennett’s business assets has been executed.

Judge Peter Hesslers ‘order includes a handwritten note that Mas’ motion to freeze the assets of the Bennetts company has been granted in part. The command offers no other explanation. A court clerk told POLITICO he could not offer additional information about the scoring.

In documents filed in court last month, Mas ‘attorney claimed that after the preliminary stages of the lawsuit, Bennetts’ side ignored discovery orders and simply went extinct.

Since October 2020, [Bennett] has ceased to answer ALL phone calls and E-mail inquiries from the plaintiff, wrote lawyer for Mas Albert Moseley II. Moseley did not respond to phone messages and emails requesting comment on this story.

The court documents do not add any further details about the federal investigation into Bennett. But two sources familiar with the matter told POLITICO that Justice Department officials asked about Bennett’s lobbying work for foreign government clients.

Hessler initially set up a trial for this week to find out how much Bennett and his missing company owe Ma.

However, another judge, Robert Greenberg, postponed the trial after lawyers for Bennetts filed motions to overturn the default judgment against their client.

Bennett’s attorneys claim they never received a request to hold Bennett in default and freeze his assets. In a court filing last week, they also accuse Ma and Moseley of seeking to extort a settlement by slandering Bennett’s stellar reputation and conspiring with a POLITICO reporter so that the courts’ default order can be made public in order to damage Bennett’s reputation. This filing came after POLITICO first contacted Bennett for this story.

Attorneys for Bennetts also alleged that Ma and her attorney deliberately put the wrong case number on their proposed default and asset freeze order so that the court clerk would send it to the wrong attorneys.

The order signed by Hessler on April 19 does indeed have the wrong file number. However, he has Bennetts’ name in the caption as the principal defendant and he was on the online and paper prosecution case file when a POLITICO reporter visited the Rockville, MD courthouse. , at the end of last month.

Mas’s lawyer said in a court file that he had never submitted a draft order to the court and therefore could not be responsible for any errors.

In last week’s filing, attorneys for Bennetts also deny that he ever told federal officials he thought Ma was a Chinese intelligence asset. Mr Bennett did not make such a statement, Bennett’s lawyers said.

Mas follows says she worked for Avenue in late 2017 and early 2018, trying to get clients online for the company in Asia. She maintains that she did such outreach pursuant to a verbal employment contract which Bennett said he would put in writing, but never did.

Ma claimed in her lawsuit that she obtained meetings for the Bennetts company with Chinese internet sales giant Alibaba Group and the Vietnamese Embassy.

The only deal we ever had was a corporate referral deal that never materialized, Bennett said.

When asked if Ma had actually delivered customers to the company, he replied: Never, although I will say she tried.

Mas’s claim that Bennett is involved in a federal investigation comes as an investigation into Trumps’ personal attorney has emerged in public view. Last month, FBI agents executed search warrants at the home and office of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giulianis. They also took a cell phone from Trump-allied lawyer Victoria Toensing, although a spokesperson for her law firm said she was told she was not the target of the ‘investigation.

The Giuliani Inquiry examines potential violations of a federal law that prohibits Americans from secretly lobbying for foreign governments over the Foreign Agent Registration Act, or FARA.

The Justice Department has stepped up its enforcement of FARA in recent years and has added more than a dozen new staff to the law enforcement unit, according to lawyers dealing with such matters. Efforts to strengthen enforcement of foreign lobbying laws came in the wake of Special Advisor Robert Muellers’ investigation into the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election.

In 2018, former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiring to break the law. A host of other figures in Trump’s wider orbit have also had legal trouble over illegal lobbying of foreign governments, as the Department of Justice website details.

Lawyers for some foreign lobbyists have criticized that some aspects of FARA’s crackdown are unfair because the ministry is digging through old files and demanding a level of detail it never insisted on before filing a complaint against Manafort in 2017.

Rob Kelner, a prominent Washington lawyer who handles FARA affairs but is unrelated to Bennett or Avenue Strategies, said the mind-boggling scope and fundamental vagueness of the laws leaves lobbyists and others vulnerable to change of interpretation of the law by the Ministry of Justice.

The breadth of FARA potentially provides prosecutors with a target-rich environment in which to prosecute businesses, individuals, advocacy groups and others, and we are already seeing signs of a cottage industry of groups that are able to file FARA complaints with the DOJ for their own purposes, Kelner said. We have long described FARA to clients as a trap statute, which can be invoked by political opponents and dusted off by prosecutors when other laws are ineffective. The DOJ wields great power under FARA, without ever having to go into court.

