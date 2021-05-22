Greek defense chief says Turkey is trying to seize Greek waters | greece, politics





NICOSIA – Accusing Turkey of trying to change history as it claims the waters around the Greek islands, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has said Greece will defend itself if conflict develops. He was in Cyprus for a meeting with the defense chiefs of the island and Egypt and told the RIK news channel that: “It is the sovereign right of each country to organize the defense of his territories, to take measures to defend his territory when he feels it. threatened and this threat is considered credible ”. This was in reference to the fact that Turkey repeatedly demanded that Greece withdraw its troops from the islands close to the Turkish coast, which would make them easier to seize, with Turkey not recognizing the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 which had ceded islands to Greece. “The allies are listening and understanding, because they now understand the extent of Turkey’s revisionist illegal behavior,” he said, describing the international attitude towards the region, adding that Greece’s policy “Is bearing fruit,” said Kathimerini. “We are cautious but act in good faith. That is why we are participating in these exploratory talks, ”he said of the ongoing discussions between the countries, two held so far which have not been successful. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who withdrew warships and an energy research vessel near the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​to avoid any possibility of European Union sanctions, said he would fire them. Turkey is also drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot waters in defiance of soft EU sanctions, with Erdogan apparently even more emboldened after avoiding sanctions for provocations with Greece. “There must be understanding and respect, especially with regard to international law, which governs relations between states,” he said, an approach which has so far failed in relations with Turkey. . .ea also referred to an agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt to increase defense cooperation in the region and improve their military capacity, although it was not said whether there would be an agreement of mutual defense.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos