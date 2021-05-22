Indian Media Congratulates Pakistani Journalist for Outstanding Contributions to Broadcasting Industry





Famous sports journalist Alia Rasheed poses with Prime Minister Imran Khan in one of her old photos. Photo courtesy: Sportstar

Renowned sports journalist Alia Rasheed has garnered praise from Indian media for her herstellar contribution to the development of broadcasting in Pakistan.

The publication, Sportstar, mentioned Rasheed among other established faces of extremely competent work in the field and viewed her work to break down challenges which include social barriers, taboos, gender insensitivity, a widespread sense of d disbelief that a woman could be an expert. on a sport like cricket without being shameless.

After the Pakistani team landed with the 1992 World Cup trophy, they were tasked with securing an interview with skipper Imran Khan.

Impossible, she was warned by her male colleagues. But Aalia Rasheed, despite a slight fever, had to do something spectacular that day.

She simply climbed into the truck carrying some of the players. Even as Javed Miandad was screaming, Aalia, Pagal Ho Gayi hai kya (have you gone mad)? she forgot her dupatta, her purse, Roza and her fever and managed an interview with Imran which aired and was splashed the next day in The News, ”the post read.

Giving an interview to the publication, Aalia admitted that it is sometimes difficult to make room in an area associated with men.

As a woman, I had to counter an inherent presumption that men know more about sports. The pressure to be a woman was immense at first. If the general public appreciated it, the specialists, including the actors in the field, did not do it, so to speak. Sexist remarks, the flirtation of those you contact for information, including certain players, administrators, and unfortunately among your own colleagues, is a constant pressure being a woman working in a male dominated field.

“I was no exception to this rude behavior, but I stood firm. The early days were very difficult, but with the growth of television more and more space was created for women to enter this once-only male domain.

Besides Alia, the publication also recognized the efforts of India Star Sports’ affable presenter Mayanti Langar and BBC’s Alison Mitchell.

“It has not been an easy task for this trio to gain a foothold in a field dominated by men,” the post concluded.

