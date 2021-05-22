Sino-US group sues Trump for calling China COVID virus | Courts news





The group said statements by former presidents have led to an increase in acts of violence against Asian Americans.

Former United States President Donald Trump is being sued by a Chinese-American civil rights group for his use of the terms Chinese virus, Wuhan virus and Kung flu virus during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to court documents (PDF) posted online, the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition, a New York-based nonprofit, filed a lawsuit against Trump on Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, Trumps’ statements during speeches and his social media posts during the pandemic caused emotional distress among Chinese and Asian Americans and led to an increase in racially-motivated violence against them. communities across the country.

People protesting after deadly shootings in Georgia and against violence targeting Asian Americans, in Houston, Texas, USA [File: Callaghan OHare/Reuters]The extreme and scandalous conduct of the defendants has indeed caused members of the Plaintiffs’ organization and, to a large extent, emotional distress among Asian Americans and has led to an undeniable trend of increasing racial violence against them. Chinese Americans and Asian Americans from New York to California.

One of the most high-profile incidents of violence against Asian Americans occurred on March 17 when a gunman shot eight people, including six women of Asian origin, in three attacks on living rooms massage facilities in and around Atlanta.

In New York City on March 29, a 65-year-old Filipina was assaulted on her way to church. The perpetrator kicked her in the stomach, threw her to the ground and stomped on her.

In a statement to The Hill newspaper, Jason Miller, senior Trump adviser, said: This is a foolish, silly trial that is specious at best, and it will be dismissed if he ever sees a courtroom. hearing.

It’s a complete joke, and if I was the lawyer who brought it in, I’m afraid I will be punished.

According to a Pew Research poll released in April, 81% of adults of Asian American descent said violence against them was on the rise. About 20% of those polled cited Trump’s rhetoric about China as one of the reasons for the rise in violence against Asian Americans.

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday addressing the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

About 20% of respondents, according to a Pew Research poll, said former President DonaldTrumps’ rhetoric about China is to blame for the rise in violence against Asian Americans. [File: Callaghan OHare/Reuters]Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is black and Indian, discussed reports of stabbing, shootings and other attacks on people of Asian and Pacific Island descent and their businesses since start of the pandemic a little over a year ago.

Harris said those incidents had increased six-fold in recent months.

After having largely kept a low profile since his re-election in November, Trump reportedly intends to resume his signing rallies in June.

Well do one in Florida, I was going to do one in Ohio, I was going to do one in North Carolina, Trump told conservative media outlet OAN on Thursday.

Well, we’ll be announcing them very soon over the next week or two, Trump said.

These rallies will be his first public political events since his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Trump has been indefinitely banned from multiple social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

