PM Modi Fears Indian Variant Of COVID, Says Congress Leader Kamal Nath Amid Toolkit; BJP retaliates





Congress Leader Kamal Nath | Photo credit: ANI Bhopal: Amid the toolkit, Congressman and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday saying he was afraid of an Indian variant of COVID-19. Reiterating that the second wave of the nationwide coronavirus pandemic is caused by a strain of the virus that has become extinct in India, Nath said even scientists across the country are calling it the Indian variant. “It started with the Chinese crown. Now it is the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Today, Indian President and Prime Minister Modi are afraid of this COVID variant. What toolkit is this? Our scientists call it the Indian variant. Only the BJP advisers do not accept, ”said ANI, quoting the head of Congress. Reacting to his remarks, Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Narottam Mishra criticized the Congress leader, saying Nath had a connection to the Congress toolkit which designates the mutant of the virus as an Indian variant in the aim to tarnish the country’s image. “A few days ago we heard Arvind Kejriwal’s misrepresentation about the Indian variant and Singapore. He (Kamal Nath) also calls it Indian COVID. For sure Kamal Nath has some connection to the box. tools, ”Mishra said. Controversy erupted after the BJP attacked Congress for allegedly seeking to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Modi by calling the new strain of coronavirus “ Modi strain ” or “ Indian strain ”. However, Congress denied the allegation and claimed the BJP was propagating a bogus toolkit to defame it. On May 19, an FIR was recorded at the Civil Lines station against Raman Singh, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading false news and “encouraging enmity between classes” in the row of toolboxes.







