Prime Minister Imran Khan will not sell Kashmir: FM Qureshi





Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photo

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not sell Kashmir because he is a true supporter of the Kashmiri people and the dispute is an important pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“The Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” Qureshi told Kashmiri leaders while discussing the gross human rights violations in the valley.

“Peace cannot be restored to the South Asian region without resolving the dispute in Kashmir.”

Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram was also present on this occasion.

Qureshi said Pakistan has serious reservations about human rights violations in Indian Kashmir. He reaffirmed his country’s determination to continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to unarmed Kashmiris.

The FM said India intends to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, as it previously revealed during a speech at the Islamabad-based think-tank Institute of Regional Studies, which the Indian government had said. issued more than 1.8 million false certificates of domicile to non-Kashmiris to tip the balance of the population in favor of New Delhi.

Expressing the government’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a mercenary to sell Kashmir.

“We are not businessmen and we will never accept any deal for Kashmir,” he said.

‘Kashmir and Palestine have similar problems’

Qureshi compared the situation in Kashmir to that of the current crisis in Palestine. “There is a similarity between the situations in Palestine and Kashmir,” he said during a ceremony of Pakistanis overseas.

“Like Palestine, the people of Kashmir are demanding the right to self-determination.”

He told the gathering of overseas Pakistanis that he highlighted the resemblance between the circumstances in Kashmir and Palestine when he met the UN secretary-general.

The Palestinians want to live in peace, he said, adding that likewise, the Pakistanis also want to lead a peaceful coexistence with their neighbors.

“But, we have issues that can be discussed and resolved,” he said. “So, let’s sit down together and look for solutions to the problems. With our problems dealt with amicably, we can live together like good neighbors.”

