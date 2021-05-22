Brexit news: Boris Johnson says to break deal with EU or face UK breakup | Politics | New





The PM was told by Gerald Warner that the contentious Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Mr Johnson in the Brexit deal must be scrapped. Former political adviser to Michael Forsyth, when he was secretary of state for Scotland, warned that the protocol could “balkanize” the UK.

He then accused the Prime Minister of being “irresponsible” and urged Mr Johnson to prioritize the Union over his commitments to the EU. Writing in the Reaction, he said: “It is a trait of human psychology that if something bizarre and outrageous is dressed in towering terminology and implemented with the solemn approval of the great and the good, provided that it remains in place for a sufficient period of time. over time, it will become an accepted feature of the landscape. “This has been the case with many unfair demands imposed by the European Union on its members, including the requirement that any referendum which has given the ‘wrong’ result must be repeated.” He continued: “We must abolish the Northern Ireland protocol which balkanizes the UK.

“It was irresponsible of Boris Johnson to allow this to happen – the integrity of the UK must take priority over all other considerations.” The protocol divides opinion in Northern Ireland’s biggest party, the DUP, urging it to be abolished. Unionists and loyalists view the rules of the protocol, which includes additional checks on goods arriving at ports in Britain, as an “Irish Sea border”. Anger at what is seen as separation from the rest of the UK has sparked protests from loyalists across Northern Ireland. Some of the protests turned into violence and attacks on police earlier this year, although more recent protests have been peaceful. FOLLOW EXPRESS.CO.UK FOR LIVE UPDATES:

8:30 am update: Truss holds ‘crisis talks’ with Australian counterpart as Australia pushes forward on trade deal Liz Truss held talks with her Australian counterpart last night as the two countries moved closer to a free trade deal. Truss spoke to Dan Tehan by phone, as British farmers feared full liberalization will put them at serious risk from their Australian rivals. Last night, Tehan insisted on pushing a deal forward. Downing Street has indicated that Mr Johnson is hopeful that a deal can be reached at the time of the G7 summit in Cornwall next month.

8am update: UK needs Ireland – Chiefs admit Brexit Britain is ‘key trading partner’ The British Irish Chamber of Commerce and financial services consultancy BDO, which advise the Irish government, have said the UK is a key trading partner for Ireland. They stressed that Ireland would benefit more from Britain’s Brexit by releasing its latest trade figures suggesting a trade boom with the UK.







