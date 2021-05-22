There is no Jokowi and close to NU, great luck for Muhaimin Iskandar candidates in 2024

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The opportunity for the president of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar alias Gus AMI to run as a presidential candidate in 2024 is considered quite large.

Political observer from Al Azhar University in Jakarta Ujang Komaruddin said that with his position as general chairman of a political party (parpol) which has a sufficiently large mass base, namely Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the luck for Gus AMI or who is also popularly known as Cak Imin to advance as a presidential candidate is quite important.

In addition, according to the constitution, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who has been president twice, can no longer advance to the presidential election of 2024 so that the political dynamic is even more attractive because the opportunities for national elites are more and more open, one of which is Gus AMI.

“Muhaimin Iskandar from time to time has always been interesting and has always been in government. This is of course very good. In addition, PKB has a fairly strong mass base, namely NU. It is also an advantage that must be well capitalized. “Of course Muhaimin has a good chance as a presidential and vice presidential candidate, it only remains how PKB with its infrastructure, with its NU network, as well as Muhaimin’s position as an elite national can attract public sympathy, “said Ujang Komaruddin, Saturday (5/22/2021).

It has been said that Ujang, who is also the executive director of Indonesia Political Review (IPR), in the 2024 presidential election there will be at least six groups of presidential candidates and cawapres who have the potential to ‘moving forward.

The first is the group of presidents of political parties (ketum). “There was Muhaimin Iskandar, Airlangga, Prabowo, AHY, Puan representing Megawati and others,” he said.

Second, the ministerial cluster such as Sandiaga Uno, Erick Thohir, Airlangga and also Prabowo. The third group is made up of regional chefs such as Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, Khofifah Indarparawansa and Ridwan Kamil.

“The fourth cluster is made up of entrepreneurs like the one who was Sandiaga Uno, perhaps now Erick Thohir,” he said.

Then, Ujang said, potential Cawaprese candidates would emerge from groups of former TNI / Polri retirees such as Prabowo, Gatot Nurmantyo and Moeldoko.

Finally, there is the strength of mass organizations, such as KH Ma’ruf Amin of NU, KH Hasyim Muzadi and KH Solahuddin Wahid.

“This means that if we look at construction, Muhaimin has the potential to enter the political arena in 2024. We know that after Jokowi can no longer run due to the obstruction of the constitution, 2024 is a battle. free, “he said.

With the luck they have, said Ujang, Muhaimin and other potential candidates, there is no other event than to keep trying to win the sympathy of the public.

“PKB with the infrastructure which belongs to it, the NU network which belongs to it must be present within the company. If people have problems, they should attend. If it is serious, it must be done now, even if it will consume energy and financial strength. People have to be approached in the midst of hardship so that there is sympathy on their part, ”he explained.