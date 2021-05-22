Politics
There is no Jokowi and close to NU, great luck for Muhaimin Iskandar candidates in 2024
TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The opportunity for the president of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar alias Gus AMI to run as a presidential candidate in 2024 is considered quite large.
Political observer from Al Azhar University in Jakarta Ujang Komaruddin said that with his position as general chairman of a political party (parpol) which has a sufficiently large mass base, namely Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the luck for Gus AMI or who is also popularly known as Cak Imin to advance as a presidential candidate is quite important.
In addition, according to the constitution, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who has been president twice, can no longer advance to the presidential election of 2024 so that the political dynamic is even more attractive because the opportunities for national elites are more and more open, one of which is Gus AMI.
“Muhaimin Iskandar from time to time has always been interesting and has always been in government. This is of course very good. In addition, PKB has a fairly strong mass base, namely NU. It is also an advantage that must be well capitalized. “Of course Muhaimin has a good chance as a presidential and vice presidential candidate, it only remains how PKB with its infrastructure, with its NU network, as well as Muhaimin’s position as an elite national can attract public sympathy, “said Ujang Komaruddin, Saturday (5/22/2021).
It has been said that Ujang, who is also the executive director of Indonesia Political Review (IPR), in the 2024 presidential election there will be at least six groups of presidential candidates and cawapres who have the potential to ‘moving forward.
Also read: Airlangga Hartarto aims for victory in presidential and legislative elections by strengthening IFIs at the base of the village
The first is the group of presidents of political parties (ketum). “There was Muhaimin Iskandar, Airlangga, Prabowo, AHY, Puan representing Megawati and others,” he said.
Second, the ministerial cluster such as Sandiaga Uno, Erick Thohir, Airlangga and also Prabowo. The third group is made up of regional chefs such as Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, Khofifah Indarparawansa and Ridwan Kamil.
“The fourth cluster is made up of entrepreneurs like the one who was Sandiaga Uno, perhaps now Erick Thohir,” he said.
Then, Ujang said, potential Cawaprese candidates would emerge from groups of former TNI / Polri retirees such as Prabowo, Gatot Nurmantyo and Moeldoko.
Finally, there is the strength of mass organizations, such as KH Ma’ruf Amin of NU, KH Hasyim Muzadi and KH Solahuddin Wahid.
“This means that if we look at construction, Muhaimin has the potential to enter the political arena in 2024. We know that after Jokowi can no longer run due to the obstruction of the constitution, 2024 is a battle. free, “he said.
With the luck they have, said Ujang, Muhaimin and other potential candidates, there is no other event than to keep trying to win the sympathy of the public.
“PKB with the infrastructure which belongs to it, the NU network which belongs to it must be present within the company. If people have problems, they should attend. If it is serious, it must be done now, even if it will consume energy and financial strength. People have to be approached in the midst of hardship so that there is sympathy on their part, ”he explained.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]