Surprise: Trump continues to count taxpayers for thousands of dollars a month





One of the things Donald Trumps didn’t like about the presidency was all the real work it involved. One of his favorites? Evaluate taxpayers for millions of dollars by regularly billing the government for the use of his for-profit clubs, which he insisted on visiting throughout his presidency. Last fall, for example, the Washington Post reported that the 280 visits Trump had made to his own properties from the start of his presidency until October 2020 had cost taxpayers (as well as his political supporters) about $ 8.1 million, which isn’t that big of a deal. insignificant sum that turned out to be more than its hotels in Hawaii and Vancouver had generated during the same period. And if you thought that the end of the POTUS concert would have meant the end of taxpayer imprisonment, you were wrong.

According to a new report from the David Fahrenthold and Josh Dawsey Post Offices, Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach resort where Trump now lives and harasses wedding guests, bills the Secret Service $ 396.15 per night, every night, since January 20. That totaled $ 40,011.15 until April 30, a nice chunk of taxpayer money in the pockets of ex-presidents, given that he couldn’t have charged the Secret Service anything, but is naturally always ready to earn money (or 13 cents). Although former presidents get life-long protection, presidential pundits the Post spoke to couldn’t find another example of a president charging Secret Service rent on this scale.

Historians said they were surprised Trump still billed the Secret Service, considering ex-presidents are entitled to an array of other taxpayer-funded benefits, including paid staff and a pension of $ 219,000 per year . Trump, in his own right, is a billionaire. On his personal blog this week, he celebrated the $ 1.2 billion refinancing of a San Francisco office building in which the Trumps company has a 30% stake. This deal could bring the Trumps company a massive payout.

It’s cheesy, Jeffrey A. Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, said of Trump’s new accusations. Just because you can make money doesn’t mean you should be making money. And especially when you have a situation where you are a past president. You are not going to starve.

Last year, in an incredible reporting feat, the Post revealed that not only did Mar-a-Lago charge taxpayers for things like rooms for the Secret Service, as well as bar tabs and flowers for when Trump was welcoming the club’s world leaders, but for the glasses of water:

When Trump and [Japanese Prime MinisterShinzo] Abe met alone, with no food, the government still received a bill for what they drank. Bilateral meeting, says Bill. The water. $ 3 each.

It’s not clear if Trump is still trying to literally bill taxpayers for H20, but God knows he tried.

