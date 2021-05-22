Chinese newspaper shamed Greta Thunberg and she didn’t hesitate to remove them





Greta Thunberg says she added an attempt by Chinese state media to shame her on her resume … The 18-year-old was recently attacked by China Daily, a newspaper owned by the ruling Communist Party, for her criticism of nations’ carbon emissions. The outlet laughed at her weight and oddly called her the princess of the environment. Although she claims to be a vegetarian, judging by the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low, said writer Tang Ge. advised On Friday, she hit back by tweeting: Being fat ashamed by Chinese state media is a pretty weird experience, even by my criteria. But it’s definitely on my CV. The original article was shared widely on Chinese social media, where there was a concerted effort to question why Thunberg didn’t talk more about Japan’s plan to dump treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. Chinese anger appears to have been sparked by a tweet she posted earlier this month. :: Here’s 7 of Greta Thunberg’s top Twitter takedowns She – rightly – pointed out that unless the manufacturing powerhouse radically changes course, the climate crisis cannot be resolved. However, she was unbiased in her reviews and later posted a video showing how much more emissions from the United States since 1750 have been compared to any other country. His supporters quickly came to his defense: This is not the first time that she has rubbed China the wrong way. She had previously been attacked for supporting Joshua Wong, a pro-democracy activist imprisoned in Hong Kong. To be fair, we were surprised the Chinese state was throwing big jibes anywhere, given that censors banned a Winnie the Pooh movie from being released in 2018 due to unflattering comparisons by some. citizens between the portly yellow bear and President Xi Jinping. The comparison started when Xi visited the United States in 2013, and people have said that a photo of him alongside Barack Obama looked like Pooh and Tigger.

