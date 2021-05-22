Erick Thohir lifts aid to the Palestinian people





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Head of the Syariah Economic Society (MES) who is also Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir express its commitment to the government to be behind the people Palestine. As an inseparable element of the public economy, the MES believes that it has a moral responsibility to defend the rights of the people Palestine to the global community. According to Erick ThohirThe MES voice is not just a form of attitude as a sharia economic community, but MES’s commitment to humanity. The MES considers that as an organization engaged in the economic sector, the human side is the main one. Because, in essence, Islamic economics has the ultimate goal of achieving the common well-being. In solidarity, the MES will distribute aid in the form of medicine to areas in need, such as Gaza. “In a spirit of human solidarity, the MES will mobilize its resources to provide medicines to the population Palestine thanks to donations from MES members, ”Erick said in a written statement in Jakarta on Saturday (5/22/2021). Word Erick Thohir, MES assistance is a solution that directly affects people in need in Palestine. “The MES must be present to provide solutions everywhere. For the benefit of the people, said Erick. Members and the general public who wish to provide assistance in the form of medicines through the Sharia Economic Community can do so via https: // Bibisa.com/solidaritasbantupalestina and BSI (BNI Syariah), account number 0113677917 An Sharia Economic Community. Spokesperson: Jokowi urges UN Security Council to take firm action against Israel for violations against Palestine President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a statement regarding KRI Nanggala-402, Sunday April 25, 2021 at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province. (Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman stressed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remains in his position to condemn the forced eviction of Palestinians from Shreikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem and the use of violence against Palestinian civilians at the Aqsa Mosque . “The president also urged the UN Security Council (DK) to take action on the repeated violations committed by Israel,” Fadjroel said in a written statement received Friday (5/21/2021). continue reading Furthermore, Fadjroel continued, Indonesia will continue to side with the Palestinian people. “On Saturday May 15, 2021, President Joko Widodo met with a number of state leaders (Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Afghanistan and Brunei Darussalam) to end the Israeli aggression,” he said. Explain. In the same vein, Indonesia through Foreign Minister Retno at the United Nations (UN) podium, New York, United States, Thursday, May 20, 2021, to voice the defense of the ‘Indonesia for Palestine. Foreign Minister Retno stressed that Israel is occupying the Palestinian people. The international community is invited to help for Palestine to achieve independence. Watch the featured videos below:

