Today’s outlook: PM visits Lahore, lockdown in Sindh

Published: May 22, 2021

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday): PM Khan will visit Lahore. He will have an individual meeting with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar. Four masked men attempted to enter the London office of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs son Hassan Nawaz. Nasir Butt, a PML-N leader in London, reported the incident to police and an investigation is underway. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said her father was threatened by Pakistani opponents in London . “She should bring him back here. We will give him total security,” replied the Prime Minister’s special assistant in charge of political communication. On Friday, three people were killed and more than 11 injured in an explosion during a Palestinian solidarity rally in Chaman. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect Friday morning, ending 11 days of deadly violence that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and immobilized life in much of Israel. in the USA. NAB has recovered 23.85 billion rupees from those accused in false account cases. According to the director of the office, there is organized propaganda against the institution. Prime Minister Imran Khan met with a pro-Jehangir Tareen group in Islamabad. The leaders assured their support for the Prime Minister. According to the Interior Ministry, markets and shops in Sindh will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Six people were injured after 15 vehicles collided with smoke near Sheikhupura. Farmers in the area had burnt the crops.

