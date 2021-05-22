Sonia Gandhi calls on Prime Minister Modi to take ‘immediate action’ on increase in black fungus cases





As cases of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ increase across the country, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action on the supply of liposomal amphotericin-B, an essential drug to treat the fungal infection detected in Covid -19 patients. “I understand that liposomal amphotericin B is absolutely essential for the treatment of mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. I would ask you to take immediate action in this matter, ”Gandhi wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister. She also called on the Center to be ready to provide an adequate production and assured supply of essential drugs to treat the disease, as well as to provide free care to patients in need of treatment. The letter comes as states in India report a shortage of antifungal drug, hospitals in Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among others, expressing the urgent need for supplies to treat the growing number of patients who need them. “I understand that liposomal amphotericin B is absolutely essential for the treatment of mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Please take immediate action on this matter. “

President of Congress Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/cn9IrUcm4U Congress (@INCIndia) May 22, 2021 Thursday the Union health ministry has made black fungus a reportable disease, requiring states to report suspected and confirmed cases to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP). Mucormycosis is a rare but fatal fungal infection in which the sinuses or lungs are affected after inhaling fungal spores in the air. The incidence of this infection has traditionally been low; it has been reported mainly in patients with uncontrolled diabetes. However, many hospitals in the countries are now reporting a significant increase in cases of mucormycosis associated with Covid-19 (CAM).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos