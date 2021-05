State pensions: Boris Johnson urged to act and end UK expat pension freeze | Personal Finances | Finance

State pension pension payments increase each year under a system known as Triple Lock, which ensures that retirees receive an increase each year of the greater of: 2.5 per cent, inflation or average income growth. The policy aims to preserve the future of the state pension and to ensure that all eligible elderly people receive payment. But there are certain rules for expats that may mean that they do not benefit from the increases if they retire abroad in specific countries.

This policy has come under scrutiny, with many describing it as unfair or unfair. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on UK Frozen Pensions is bringing together MPs from across the House to discuss the issue. Recently, the group’s chairman, Sir Roger Gale, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take action to rectify the situation. Responding to the discussion on the Queen’s Speech, Sir Roger said: “The Prime Minister has raised concerns about pensions and pensions – I am delighted to hear that.

“I hope this concern will extend to unblocking the frozen pensions of so many British citizens still expatriated around the world. “In some cases, because these people’s pensions were frozen when they left the UK, they are now living in semi-poverty.” Indeed, the International Consortium of British Retirees is also drawing attention to the issue. He says hundreds of thousands of Britons are “discriminated against” simply because of the country in which they choose to retire. A number of people have expressed dismay at a frozen pension when they retire abroad, via social media. One person wrote: ‘The UK government is completely blind to the benefits that’ the thaw would bring ‘.

While another said: “We are not asking for charity, but want to have our full right to the state pension after paying our contributions over the years. “To refuse us is also an affront to our employers and their contributions are abused by putting an end to workers’ pensions.” Earlier, in March 2021, DWP Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott commented on the frozen state pension issue, particularly in relation to people living in Canada. The minister said the government received a request from Canada in November 2020 to enter into a reciprocity agreement that would include indexation of pensions. It was stated that the government would respond to Canada “shortly”. She added: “The UK government has continued to honor its legal obligations to pay pensions and overseas recovery.”







