Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin met with silence from Chinese officials





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not spoken with senior Chinese military officials since taking office in January – despite the Pentagon’s best efforts, according to a new report. “The military relationship is strained, there is no doubt about it. It is difficult to know to what extent this reflects both this tension and Chinese intransigence, ”said a US defense official. told Reuters on Friday. “But we definitely want to have a dialogue. We just want to make sure that we have a dialogue at the right level. “ A second official told Reuters that the Biden administration was unable to determine whether Austin should contact Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe or Beijing Central Military Commission vice chairman Xu Qiliang. The latter would have more influence with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Austin may have been fortunate enough to speak with Wei at the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Summit scheduled for next month in Singapore, but the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are reports that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not had contact with the Chinese government since taking office in January. AP Relations between Washington and Beijing are at their lowest due to mistrust of the origins of the pandemic as well as Chinese saber-rattling of Taiwan, Beijing’s ambitions in the South China Sea and its treatment of Muslims Uyghurs in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. Earlier this week, China issued a warning to the United States not to “stir up trouble” after the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday and entered the waters surrounding the Group of ‘Paracel Islands that Beijing claims as its territory on Thursday. The Biden administration has considered contacting Xu Qiliang, close to President Xi Jinping. REUTERS In addition to building the world’s largest navy and coastguard by a number of ships, China has fortified its island holdings in the strategically vital South China Sea and created new island outposts by piling sand cement on coral reefs and filling them with airstrips and other infrastructure. It also ignored rival land claims from its smaller neighbors, including the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as an international arbitration award that declared most of China’s claims in the South China Sea invalid. Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has also been seen as a potential way for the United States to contact the Chinese government. REUTERS In response, the US Navy routinely conducts what it calls freedom of navigation operations to assert its right to navigate international waters. A statement from the Southern Theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Thursday accused the United States of increasing the risk of “misunderstandings, misjudgments and accidents at sea” and alleged that Wilbur’s maneuvers were ” unprofessional and irresponsible ”. In an unusually long and pointed response, the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet called China’s claims “false” and added that Beijing is asserting its “excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea. “The USS Curtis Wilbur has not been expelled from any national territory,” said the 7th Fleet. “The USS Curtis Wilbur conducted this Operation Freedom of Navigation (Operation FONOP) in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in international waters.” With pole wires

