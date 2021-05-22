PR faced Rs1.2tr of losses in 3 years





ISLAMABAD:

During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reign, Pakistan Railways (PR) suffered a loss of more than Rs 1.19 trillion, forcing it to halt trains on 36 routes.

In view of the crisis, the PR also decided to outsource 15 trains to private companies, he told the National Assembly. by the country’s largest employer and the money several government and private sector organizations owe the PR.

According to the report, the PR suffered a loss of 1.19 trillion rupees over the past three years. In 2018-2019, the PR suffered a loss of Rs 32.76 billion; in 2019-2020 it suffered a loss of over 50.15 billion rupees while in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year it suffered a loss of 36.28 billion rupees.

As a result of these operational losses, the number of rail routes in the country fell from 120 to 84, with 36 ascending and descending trains being interrupted. These operational losses have increased following the coronavirus pandemic that hit Pakistan in March 2020.

According to the report, various government and private sector organizations also owe the PR around 9.89 billion rupees. Federal institutions owe the PR 1.17 billion rupees; provincial institutions owe Rs 2.44 billion RP while private institutions owe railways 6.27 billion rupees.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) owes the railways 55.4 million rupees; Pakistan Post owes him 37.5 million rupees; the Postmaster General Rs64.8million; the State Bank of Pakistan: 38.2 million rupees; the provincial food departments 759.1 million while the provincial roads owe the PR Rs1.49 billion.

Pakistan State Oil owes PR Rs2billion; private companies that operate trains on the PR route owe him 2.45 billion rupees while the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) owes him 530 million rupees.

The minister of state said that the PR is currently earning 97 billion rupees while its collective expenses – employee salaries, pensions and oil spending – amounted to 83 billion rupees. “The PR therefore has 14 billion rupees to run its day-to-day affairs,” he added.

Khan also filed two orders – the Higher Education Commission Order (Amendment), 2021 (No. IX of 2021) and the Higher Education Commission Order (Second Amendment), 2021 (No. ° X of 2021) on behalf of the Federal Minister of Education – in the house.

The Standing Committee on Federal Education also presented up to four reports to the House.

WITH APP ENTRY

