Working visit of President Jokowi: Vaccination with halalbihalal flavors

The Eid atmosphere pervaded again when President Joko Widodo reviewed the implementation of the Covid-19 mass vaccination in a number of parts of the country in the week following Eid. Meeting the community appears to be a remedy for President Jokowi’s desire for halalbihalal directly with the community.

Eid this year, the state palace feels lonely without open day or open a griya which is usually a meeting place for the president and the public. For example, during the visit of two provinces which have very active cases of Covid-19, namely Riau and the Riau Islands (Kepri), on Wednesday (19/5/2021), President Jokowi then seemed to be conversing intimately with residents standing in line. for mass vaccinations.

During his briefings at the Riau Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) and the Riau Islands, the President also began by congratulating Eid al-Fitr.

First of all, I would like to wish you a happy Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah. Minal Aidin Wal Faizin, apologize physically and spiritually, President Jokowi said at Riau Islands Provincial Building, Tanjung Pinang Town, or Riau Province Regional Building, Pekanbaru Town.

Read also: Citizens’ expectations behind the president’s working visit to disaster areas

During the mass vaccination review held at Bintan Inti Industrial Zone (BIIE), Bintan Regency, Riau Islands, President Jokowi, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black mask, began to laugh when he stopped to chat with the residents for a few minutes. The seemingly relaxed dialogue between the leader and the people was also observed when President Jokowi reviewed the mass vaccinations at the Youth Sports Center, Marpoyan Damai District, Riau.

After speaking, residents who line up to receive the vaccine usually immediately pick up their cell phones to take pictures or register President Jokowi’s presence. Mass vaccination with BIIE concerns around 400 workers and 100 members of the general public residing in the industrial zone. Overall, as many as 15,500 people received vaccine injections in the Riau Islands that day.

During the examination of the mass vaccination organized in the industrial zone of Bintan Inti, in the regency of Bintan, in the Riau Islands, President Jokowi, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and a black mask, started laughing when he stopped to chat with the residents for a few minutes.

In order to respect the presence of the Head of State, some citizens who are vaccinated deliberately prepare to wear the traditional clothes of the Riau Islands. A woman wears a golden yellow kebaya. Kebaya as an upper dress is longer below the knee which is then combined with the batik cual fabric as a subordinate. This quintessentially Malay dress is adorned with the rocking floral headdress.

Other participants wear traditional Malaysian male clothing called bay pot. Dressed in a golden yellow shirt and pants, their appearance became more striking with a knee-length sarong. The traditional shades come closer with the headdress called tanjak in the shape of a square tie made of songket fabric.

Read also: President Jokowi visits Riau and Aceh

Accompanied by the Governor of the Islands Riau Ansar Ahmad as well as the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, President Jokowi then chatted with the participants before they were vaccinated one by one. Some of the immunization participants who were wearing traditional clothing had to take off their tops a bit when their arms were injected with the vaccine.

Archipelago territory

After watching the mass vaccination process at BIIE, President Jokowi walked over to a video screen showing photos of representatives from seven districts / towns in the Riau Islands who were vaccinated that day. Vaccination was carried out simultaneously at 67 sites in Tanjung Pinang City, Batam, Natuna Regency, Karimun Regency, Lingga Regency, Anambas Islands Regency and Bintan Regency.

During the video conference, several representatives of the district / city government revealed some of the obstacles they face when it comes to immunization. President Jokowi also raised questions regarding the availability of vaccines and vaccinators. Vaccines are working well, the only obstacle in Natuna is delivery from district to sub-district, many sub-districts line the sea, Natuna Regency representatives said.

President Jokowi said vaccine distribution is indeed an obstacle in archipelagic areas such as Riau Islands province. Go to islands that are not easy and very remote. For example, from here to Natuna, from here to Anambas, it is not a short distance. “But I see that the management of the distribution is going well,” said President Jokowi.

Read also: President: The government is committed to developing agriculture

After visiting the mass vaccination sites, President Jokowi briefed Forkopimda at the Riau Islands Provincial Building, Tanjung Pinang Town. In some countries, it is increasing exponentially. Be careful, don’t be reckless, you have to be on your guard. Don’t wait chaos new to act. “Why have I come to the Riau Islands, to remind all of us to be careful,” said the president.

Showing the curve and graph of Covid-19 cases, the Riau Islands are said to be one of the five provinces whose active cases have increased this week. Data shows that active cases in the Riau Islands on Tuesday (5/18/2021) stood at 2,015 cases. This figure is quite alarming because in August of last year the number of active cases was still 362. The cure rate of patients with Covid-19 was 83% or even lower than the national cure rate which had reached 92.2%.

Bed usage figures or bed occupancy rate The hospitals (BOR) of the Riau Islands are in seventh place, namely 45.6% or still below the national BOR which reached 29%. “I present these figures to remind you that there are things that need attention, I must remind you,” President Jokowi said.

In Riau, during a briefing with Forkopimda Riau, President Jokowi also re-presented the data and stressed that the potential for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic was not over.

Not finished yet

In Riau, during a briefing with Forkopimda Riau, President Jokowi also re-presented the data and stressed that the potential for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic was not over. “If you get along well coordinating in meetings or in the field, problems become easy,” he said.

President Jokowi then showed a graph of the decline in the development of domestic active business, which in February reached 176,672 and now stands at 87,514 cases on Wednesday (5/19/2021). But be careful, don’t be carefree, don’t wait chaos just acted. I come to Riau to remind us all. How we should work together. There is a quick response if there is an increase, he added.

Also Read: The President Heard The Voice Of Maluku Fishermen

From the presentation of the data, it is clear that the active cases in Riau province tend to increase. 1,071 active cases in February then rose to 4,865 in April. The cure rate in Riau is 89.4 percent or less than the national recovery which reached 92.2 percent. In May, the BOR of Riau province was also of concern as it was in second place at 53.6% below North Sumatra (55.8%).

Data is still my daily food. What is the position of each province? What kind of national / district / city? Everything in sight. “I have come here also in this context, because the numbers are visible,” said the president.

The entire Forkopimda ranks of Riau Province and Riau Islands Province were also urged to continue to mobilize consolidation and force. The fight against a pandemic will have a strong impact on economic recovery. Indonesia’s economic growth, which had fallen to minus 5.32 percent in the second quarter of 2020, is expected to start picking up in 2021.

Also read: When Hanoman was injected with the Covid-19 vaccine …

President Jokowi said the economic growth target was 7% in the second quarter of this year. One of the efforts that can be made to prevent the spread of the pandemic in each region is to increase the consolidation of various regional apparatuses to impose micro-scale restrictions on community activities (PPKM).

After the presentation of data relating to Covid-19 in the Riau and Riau Islands which were indeed suffocating and made the audience sit quietly listening in a serious position, President Jokowi then launched a poem which was greeted by the laughter from the audience.

From Jakarta to Tanjung Pinang. The plane flies above the wind. Everyone wants the pandemic to go away, wear masks and also inject themselves with vaccines.