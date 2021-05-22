Tareen group loses speed after meeting in Buzdar – Pakistan





LAHORE: The momentum created by the aggressive Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistani parliamentarians Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to demand relief from the Punjab government appears to have died down as disgruntled lawmakers failed to present a legitimate case on Friday except for demanding development work in their respective constituencies.

For his part, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Punjabi ministers from the Tareen camp and assured them of justice.

Commenting on the performance of Mr. Tareens’ delegation, led by Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, a provincial minister summed up the entire month-long episode as full of sound and fury, meaning nothing.

Members of the Tareen group alleged that the PTI government in Punjab was victimizing them, and even Jahangir Tareen told media outside the Lahore court complex a few days ago that the Punjab government was subjugating members of my group. to retaliatory tactics.

Imran says genuine demands must be met, but Tareen will face the law

Mr. Tareen had also officially launched his group by appointing its parliamentary leaders in the national and Punjabic assemblies. Members had indicated their intention to abstain in the next budget session, seeking separate benches in the house for the group and a very important speech by the group’s House leader, Mr. Nawani, as well as complaints formalities on the vindictive actions against them. However, nothing of the sort happened on Friday, neither at the Punjab Assembly nor during the meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Our meeting with CM Buzdar was cordial. We have explained various issues relating to our ridings. He has heard our concerns and assured us that the issues will be addressed in the next budget, said Mr. Nawani.

The parliamentary leader of the Tareen group, who was accompanied by Nazir Chohan, Malik Nauman Langrial, Abdul Hayee Dasti, Ajmal Cheema, Umer Aftab, Zawar Warraich and Awn Chaudhry, denied having considered seeking separate benches for members of his group. There is absolutely no reason to apply for separate benches, he said, adding that the group did not make any negative policies and that its issues would be resolved through discussions within the party.

It can be mentioned that Nazir Chohan, a member of the Tareen groups, even criticized the Prime Minister in a TV talk show for becoming omnipotent in the party and wondered if the PTI would not exist if Imran Khan was not. the. He also berated the prime minister for his inability to extract the high-profile money the Sharif family allegedly looted.

Mr Chohan said on Friday that the chief minister had sought a month to resolve the issues of remote MPA constituencies, and even asked a deputy secretary to coordinate with lawmakers. He did however express his dissatisfaction with CM Buzdars’ ability to deliver and said they did not believe their issues would be resolved. He stressed that the Tareen group will remain intact and active.

Admitting that the group’s parliamentarians would support the treasury in Punjab budget sessions and national assemblies, Chohan said they had no plans to bring a motion of no confidence against the CM.

When contacted, a provincial minister, on condition of anonymity, told Dawn that sometimes people (referring to parliamentarians) get nervous and try to reserve a seat for fear that something extraordinary will happen. . The minister said the Tareens group MPAs could not present any real grievances either regarding Tareen or any alleged victimization against them – during the meeting with the chief minister. They had nothing to say, he said.

He said their confused position could be judged from the fact that one moment they are seen standing behind Jahangir Tareen in court and the next day they come to attend a cabinet meeting. Stating that the Tareen group had no moral foundation, the minister said all members of the delegation came out of the senior ministers meeting satisfied.

He also explained that the CM was already accompanying the parliamentarians and doing everything possible to resolve the problems related to their constituency. He stressed that the Tareen group should not wash their dirty laundry in public. Parliamentarians are expected to follow party discipline and resolve issues through party discussions, the minister suggested.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, told media that those who were conspiring to create a splinter group within the PTI had been frustrated because it was about a democratic entity and there was no demigod.

She said that independence of opinion and respect for freedom of expression were unprecedented within the PTI, which had created a new democratic culture absent from other political parties.

Dr Awan said the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab respect the dissenting voices of the party and treat them democratically because public order issues should not be snubbed. She claimed that separate party leader Jahangir Tareen also expressed full confidence in CM Buzdar’s leadership. The PTI government is committed to solving all real issues, she said.

ISLAMABAD: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Punjabi ministers from Tareen camp. A source in the Prime Minister’s Office told Dawn that the Prime Minister has assured lawmakers that all of the group’s genuine demands will be met.

However, Prime Minister Khan told lawmakers, Mr Tareen will face the law in the 2019 sugar scam in which he was accused of receiving benefits by raising the price of the product and through its export.

Among those who called the prime minister were Punjabi ministers Sumsam Bukhari and Muhammad Sibtain Khan. Balochistan MPAs Noor Muhammad Domar and Attaullah Shadikhel also participated in the meeting.

Later, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Mr. Khan had agreed that all genuine claims from Mr. Tareens’ group should be considered, but reiterated that the separate leader will face justice. . The prime minister also stressed that there will be no government interference in the accountability process, Chaudhry said.

He further claimed that members of the Tareen group would continue to be part of the PTI and would not form an advanced bloc. This group will exist for a long time to come and its members will always be part of the PTI, he added.

The Minister said Tareen had done a lot of work for the PTI and the Prime Minister acknowledged these contributions.

In another meeting, PM Khan met with MPs Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Muhammad Farooq Azam and Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, who briefed him on development plans in various constituencies.

Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn on May 22, 2021

