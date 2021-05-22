After 23 years, the reforms are not over

Merdeka.com – It has been two decades since President Soeharto resigned, marking the beginning of the era of reform. Many changes have taken place. Some are better, some are not better. Democracy in Indonesia is not yet considered encouraging.

Although now people have freedom of opinion and assembly, the leadership regime of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are considered to always use the New Order model to silence critics. The Jokowi regime has inserted this model in a number of articles of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (UU ITE).

1998 activist Savic Ali viewed Jokowi’s regime as paranoid in the face of criticism. In fact, criticism is an important control of society to oversee the functioning of government and improve the quality of democracy.

“There are abuses (abuses) by the state to limit (criticism) to the use of articles of the ITE law which I believe are the same as the New Era articles. Order, “he said, contacted on Friday (21/5).

Amid the silenced criticism, Savic continued, the power oligarchy was growing stronger. The trend of oligarchy can be seen from how the Jokowi regime attracted many political parties to form coalitions. Meanwhile, the number of political parties in the opposition ranks is low.

Currently, there are 10 political parties that associate with the government of Jokowi, namely the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI P), the Working Group (Golkar), the National Democracy (NasDem), the Party of national awakening (PKB), United Development Party (PPP), Hati Nurari (Hanura), Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Indonesian Unity (Perindo), Indonesian Justice and Unity Party (PKPI) and the Bulan Bintang Party (PBB).

Meanwhile, only three political parties are out of power, namely the prosperous Justice Party (MCC), The National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Democrats.

“I think that means there is no balance of power supporting the leadership of the checks and balances so it tends to become an oligarchic tendency,” Savic said.

Another thing that made Savic stand out is that the way the Jokowi administration handled the conflict in the country also suffered a setback and instead adopted the New Order style. For example, dealing with the conflict in Papua. The government has chosen to favor a military approach to dealing with the armed criminal group (KKB) in Papua rather than dialogue.

Soeharto’s military approach was often used to resolve conflicts seen as potentially disrupting security stability in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the dialogue approach has always been used by President Abdurahman Wahid or Gus Dur, one of which concerned the conflict between the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) in Aceh.

“Now is if we look at Papua a bit with a military approach,” said Savic.

Meanwhile, another activist from 1998, Haris Rusly Moti, also noted many setbacks after 23 years of reform. Three of them Corruption, nepotism and criticism of silence. Haris pointed out that Jokowi let investigator’s authority be slaughtered by the head of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) itself so that the corrupters can prosper.

The election of Jokowi’s son and son-in-law to head the region, in Haris’ eyes, is a form of nepotism that continues to grow. President Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was elected mayor of Solo and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution as mayor of Medan.

“So if we say that in Jokowi’s time the biggest failure of the reform program is the eradication of corruption and nepotism,” he said.

What worries Haris right now is that the critical space is shrinking. He said the ITE law had become a “weapon” allowing the authorities to arrest and imprison detractors. It is also said that Jokowi is not the real son of reform as he never took to the streets to fight for the reform program.

“President Jokowi has never been involved in public struggle, has never been arrested, never jailed, never jailed, never participated in demonstrations such as union activists or students. So he didn’t feel how much the army was chasing him. Police, so that when he is in power, arbitrarily arrests people, jails people, accuses people, because his past is someone who is suddenly lucky to be president, not someone who fights for politics then he gets it, ”Haris said.

Although there are many records of setbacks from a political and social standpoint, Algooth Putranto, who was an activist in 1998, believes that economic conditions during the 23 years of reform have progressed rapidly. Jokowi has greatly improved the Indonesian economy.

Preliminary data for 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indonesian economy has contracted from around -2.2% to -1.7%. This economic situation is rather good compared to the member countries of the G20 and ASEAN. It’s just that, Indonesia’s position is under China and Vietnam.

“Jokowi, although there are a lot of people, some people don’t like it, but in reality the efforts are the cornerstone of Indonesia’s next 50 years,” he said.

Besides the economy, Algooth finds that the Jokowi administration has made significant improvements in terms of infrastructure. Before the reform, infrastructure development was focused on the islands of Java and Sumatra, now Jokowi is trying to build infrastructure in eastern Indonesia and other underdeveloped areas.

“The repair of infrastructure, even if it is heavy, is already very good,” he said.

The political situation after 23 years of reform is better

But is it true that the political and social situation after 23 years of reform is not better as the activist of 98 estimated? Gadjah Mada University (UGM) political communication observer Dodi Ambardi said the current political situation is much better than in the New Order.

Proof of this is that people have the freedom to choose parties, elect leadership candidates and create parties without intimidation from the authorities. It is very different from the New Order conditions. At the time, the people were only allowed to vote for one of the three parties in the elections, namely the PPP, Golkar and the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI).

“Then the freedom of the press is relatively more questionable. From this indicator, I say that democracy in Indonesia is real, much better, categorized as democracy. Compared to the demands of democracy in the New Order era “Dodi said in a conversation with merdeka.com.

In relation to the period of leadership of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), Dodi said, the reform era during the Jokowi era tended to fluctuate. For example, on the social side, it declined because Jokowi’s regime was anti-criticism, which led to a number of critics being accused of the ITE law.

Meanwhile, from the point of view of political polarization, it has stagnated since the SBY presidency in Jokowi. According to Dodi, currently, Jokowi is trying to deal with the polarization of society which can lead to a decline in the quality of democracy.

“I think the government is currently facing the polarization that exists in society,” he concluded. [rhm]