Pakistan marches for Palestinian rights





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government and people celebrated “Palestine Day” on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinian people who have braved an 11-day massacre at Israel’s hands.

Massive rallies were held in all parts of the country to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. PMLN Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Maulana Asad and several other parliamentary leaders made statements on the occasion of the Solidarity with the Palestinian People Day during their visit to the United Nations office in Islamabad.

“Innocent people are being slaughtered in Palestine and Kashmir. The problems of Palestine and Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said that if the problems of the Kashmiris and the Palestinians are not resolved, there will be no peace in the world. Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Vice President Qasim Suri also attended a rally to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The National Assembly also unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday expressing deep concern at the increasing violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by the apartheid regime in Israel. The resolution was submitted to the United Nations office on Friday. Shehbaz Sharif led parliamentarians who handed over the House resolution on Israel’s aggression and murderous barbarism against Palestinians to UN representative in Pakistan Julian Harnes.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the government had indeed raised the issue of Palestine internationally, adding that Pakistan welcomed the parties’ ceasefire decision.

At the same time, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid addressed a Palestinian solidarity rally in Lal Haveli and said he hoped the Kashmir and Palestine issue would one day be resolved. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has effectively expressed the plight of the Palestinian people in all international forums.

Not only Prime Minister Imran Khan raised his voice against the brutal murder of more than 250 innocent people in Palestine, but also Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi played a leading role and pleaded the case of Palestinians during the United Nations General Assembly meeting, the minister said. addressing the Palestine Solidarity Day celebrations at Eidgah Sharif.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz, thanked Allah Almighty for the ceasefire in Palestine and said: The ruling nation accepts a ceasefire. fire when there is pressure in international politics and political and diplomatic commitment is demonstrated.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PTI-led government had considered establishing relations with Israel, adding that the Pakistani people had come together to condemn the Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Meanwhile, rallies in solidarity with Palestine were held in all major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar as well as in small towns and villages in which tens of thousands of people participated.

In Friday sermons, ulemas, imams and religious scholars across the country announced their support for the oppressed Palestinians and strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities.

Meanwhile, leaders of different religions and religious schools of thought in the Lahore Church have expressed their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and called on the world community to play its part to end the oppression permanently so that ‘an independent Palestinian state can be established with Al-Quds as its capital.

Addressing the Palestine Solidarity Seminar with Leaders of Different Religions and Schools of Religious Thought, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Pakistani Ulema Council and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East , said Palestine and Kashmir are matters of humanity. He said Israel attacked Muslims and Christians without any discrimination. On this occasion, he was also surrounded by leaders of different religions and religious sects at the Lahore Church, including Archbishop Sebastian Shah, Irfan Jamil, Hafiz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Maulana Ramzan Sialvi, Father James Channan, Sardar Bishan Singh , Dr Munawar Chand, Maulana Aslam. Siddiqui, Maulana Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Pir Zubair Abid and others.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos