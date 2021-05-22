Why India, the “pharmacy of the world”, is lacking in hits

New Delhi Last year Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations he would produce enough COVID-19 vaccine “to help all mankind.”

As the world’s largest vaccine maker, India has always been expected to play a vital role in the global commitment to vaccination against COVID-19. However, overconfidence, poor planning, and bad luck are mixed together to prevent this from happening.

Let’s see what went wrong.

Suddenly

Indian officials appear to have been concerned about several things, including the rate at which the vaccine has been approved for use around the world. India, like many other countries, assumes that vaccines will not be available until mid-2021.

Instead, green lights started appearing in some countries in December, increasing the pressure to deliver and produce the promised shots as soon as possible. India, which approved both vaccines in January, is not ready to meet its final domestic or international request.

The government’s plan was to vaccinate 300 million of the estimated 1.4 billion Indians by August. But in reality, it wasn’t even reserved enough to do it. Based in part on forecasts from domestic vaccine makers, they simply assumed there were enough doses to immunize people at home and fulfill promised orders overseas.

Infectious diseases in India have been steadily declining for several months, so there was little national emergency. In fact, in January, shortly after India launched a nationwide vaccination campaign and started exporting vaccines, Modi declared victory over the pandemic in a virtual rally at the World Economic Forum.

The Modi administration appears to have quickly achieved success in so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” and the Foreign Ministry has repeatedly adjusted exports to meet the needs of national immunization programs.

Experts say this turned out to be a dangerous miscalculation as the explosion of domestic incidents was imminent.

Dr Vineeta Bal, who studies the immune system at the Indian Institutes of Science Education in Pune, said the government should have been planning for the future rather than celebrating a “victory” against the virus.

“I don’t know why people haven’t thought about it,” she says. “Has anyone calculated the required dose in India?”

Production issues

There are two main producers of COVID-19 vaccines in India. The Serum Institute of India, which makes the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech, which makes its own local vaccine.

India was awaiting formal approval from regulators, allowing companies to start snapping last year. The government and the company believed that by the time the vaccine was approved, there would be more stocks of the vaccine than they had.

Scaling up manufacturing has proven to be an issue for both companies.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute, told The Associated Press in December that the goal is to create up to 100 million snaps every month by January and distribute them evenly between India and the world. .. But the federal government told the state last month that the company only produces 60 million shots per month.

The company said a fire broke out at the factory in January, banning the export of raw materials needed to make jabs to the United States, hampering production. Punawara told The Associated Press that leaving an American supplier could cause delays of up to six months.

Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella told reporters in January that the company is targeting 700 million shots in 2021. But the federal government said last month that the company was only producing 10 million shots per month.

The government said last month it was giving the company millions of dollars in grants to help increase production.

Neither the company nor the Indian Ministry of Health responded to requests for comment.

And after?

Hundreds of thousands of new infections are recorded daily in India, and the government started vaccinating all adults on May 1. This caused an increase in demand, revealing the extent of the shortage.

To date, India has received only 196 million vaccines, including 10 million through COVAX, a global initiative to provide equitable access to vaccines. Only 41 million people have been fully vaccinated and 104 million have been vaccinated for the first time.

However, the number of shots administered fell from an average of 3.6 million per day on April 10 to around 1.4 million per day on May 20.

To make up for the shortfall, India gave the green light to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and inoculated 200,000 doses of the vaccine arrived last week.

According to government adviser Dr VK Paul, the government expects the supply to improve soon and more than 2 billion photos will be available between August and December. This includes 750 million snapshots from the Serum Institute, 550 million snapshots from Bharat Biotech and 156 million snapshots from Russia.

It is also expected that five Indian companies will produce Russian vaccines locally and that the Serum Institute will produce Novavax vaccines and vaccine versions of five other Indian companies whose vaccines are still being tested.

But experts warn that such estimates are again too optimistic.

“These are optimistic estimates… there are many ifs and buts to consider,” Bal said.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.