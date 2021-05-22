Third in the British cabinet, including Boris Joh …

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Israel in 2004, paid for by the Israeli government, but failed to register him with parliament for four years.

Pro-Israel lobby group organized battle bus for mayor of Johnsons campaign

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who now defends Britain’s Gaza policy in parliament, was funded by a pro-Israel lobby group to visit Israel in 2015

Chief of Staff Michael Gove was funded by AIPAC, the largest pro-Israel lobby group in the United States, to visit Washington DC in 2017

Boris Johnsons International Affairs Advisor David Quarrey is a former Ambassador to Israel

More than a third of the British cabinet, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has taken overseas trips funded by the Israeli government or affiliated pressure groups, it can be revealed.

From cabinet 23 ministers, eight were funded to travel to Israel or Washington DC while they were members of parliament, amounting to at least 14,000 people.

Johnson went on five days trip in Israel in November 2004, three years after entering parliament. It was jointly funded by the Israeli government and the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), a powerful Westminster lobby group that does disclose its funders but has claims 80% of Conservative MPs are members.

CFI said it strives to promote its dual purpose of supporting Israel and promoting conservatism in the UK.

Johnson did not declare the trip in his Parliamentary Register of Interest until four years later, in 2008, and did not disclose the cost of the trip, which may violate parliamentary standards. Former Chancellor George Osborne, who was also traveling, registered he two weeks after his return.

The only public recording of the tour is a item in the Spectator Johnson magazine wrote shortly thereafter, in which he referred to his affable adviser at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

In 2012, CFI organized a battle bus to take Johnson on a tour of north London as part of his London mayoral campaign.

As mayor, in 2015, Johnson visited Israel again, claiming on the trip that there is something Churchillian about the country due to its outrageous feats of bravery. Two years later, now Foreign Secretary, Johnson referred to the miracle of Israel at a CFI event.

Five other cabinet ministers Alok Sharma, Kwasi Kwarteng, Robert Jenrick, Oliver Dowden and Amanda Milling made paid trips to Israel from 2011 to 2016. Kwarteng and Milling visited the year after entering parliament, while Dowden is went before becoming an MP.

Two other cabinet ministers, Michael Gove and Priti Patel, were funded to travel to Washington DC to attend conferences hosted by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the leading Israeli pressure group in the United States.

The British government was critical for supporting the Israeli bombing of schools, medical facilities, media organizations and residential towers in Gaza over the past 11 days.

At least 227 Palestinians in Gaza, including 121 civilians, have been killed since the start of the Israeli shelling on May 10, according to at the Ministry of Territorial Health. A ceasefire began early Friday morning.

While the British government has repeatedly condemned the Palestinian group Hamas for firing rockets at Israel, it has not condemned Israel for launching hundreds of airstrikes on Gaza, an occupied territory.

At the height of the violence, Johnson mentionned: I urge Israel and the Palestinians to step out of the chasm and on both sides to exercise restraint. The UK is deeply concerned about the growing violence and the number of civilian casualties and we want to see an urgent de-escalation of tensions.

The British government has so far refused to stop its arms exports to Israel and important cooperation with the country’s military, which has deepened in recent years.

AIPAC

Interior Minister Priti Patel received 2,500 by the Henry Jackson Society (HJS) in 2013 for being a delegate to a forum organized by AIPAC.

The London-based HJS does not disclose its funders but has a quench pro-Israel position and narrow links in Israel. At least of them HJS staff went directly from the group to work for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, while the group’s executive director, Alan Mendoza, was a founding director of the Friends of Israel Initiative.

Patel was a member of the political council of the HJS in 2013, exit at one point in 2016, and also held the post of parliamentary agent of the FCI. She was then forced to resign as minister in the government of David Camerons after emerged she held secret meetings with several Israeli politicians while on a family vacation in Israel in August 2017.

The meetings, including one with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were hosted by Lord Polak, honorary president of CFI.

The head of the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove, is also closely associated with CFI and has speak at his annual business lunch, describing Israel as a light to the world and an inspiration.

In 2017, Gove received more than 3000 of AIPAC to speak at its conference in Washington DC. The Henry Jackson Society also contributed to this trip. The year before, HJS had paid another 2,764 for Gove to travel to New York to collect an award of pro-Israel newspaper, The Algemeiner Journal.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is also closely associated with HJS, having also sat on the political council of the groups as Minister of Justice. It is not known what membership in this council entails or if Raab is still a member.

Investigation delegation

In 2011, the year after entering parliament, Kwasi Kwarteng, now Minister of Affairs, was funded by the Israeli Foreign Ministry to travel to Israel, on a costly trip. 1,242.

The other cabinet ministers’ visits were funded by the FCI and were mostly described as part of a political investigative delegation to Israel and the West Bank. They lasted up to six days and cost between 1,500 and 2,000.

It is not known whether MPs received any handlers during their visits like Johnson, but the Israeli government is known participate in the programming of such trips.

The current minister of climate negotiations at COP26, Alok Sharma, made a trip in Israel in 2013, while Oliver Dowden, now Minister of Culture, went the next year.

In 2016, Robert Jenrick, now Minister of Housing and Local Authorities, visited alongside Amanda Milling, the current minister without portfolio, who entered parliament the previous year.

According to CFI: The central point of the [2016 CFI] The visit was a high-profile meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce the British government’s plans to prevent local councils from boycotting Israel.

The announcement was made by Matt Hancock, then chief of the Cabinet Office whose trip to Israel coincided with the CFI delegation. Hancock is now health secretary.

The CFI group also met with the British Ambassador to Israel, David Quarrey, at his residence in Tel Aviv. Quarrey is now Johnsons International Business advise.

Robert Jenrick later called Israel is one of the great achievements in human history at an FCI event. He told parliament Last week that the British government supports the idea that anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, a controversial position which could itself be considered anti-Semitic because it confuses all the Jewish people with the state of Israel.

Meanwhile, current Attorney General Michael Ellis, who is not a minister but attends the cabinet, has Funded by the FCI trip to Israel in 2014. Current Foreign Minister James Cleverly visited the following one year, only three months after entering parliament.

During his trip in 2015, Cleverly mentionned: Israel is an amazing country, there is no doubt about it. Now Minister for the Middle East, Cleverly on Wednesday provided a strong Support for the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza.

He told Parliament: The United Kingdom unequivocally condemns the rocket attacks on Jerusalem and other places in Israel, adding: We strongly condemn these acts of terrorism by Hamas and other terrorist groups which must end permanently their incitement and rocket fire against Israel. There is no justification for targeting civilians.

Cleverly too Told Parliament that his government opposes an investigation by the International Criminal Court into Israeli war crimes in the occupied territories and continues to to reject calls for stopping arms exports to Israel and recognizing a Palestinian state.

In addition to trips to Israel paid for by pressure groups, other members of the Johnson cabinet have been funded by pro-Israel individuals. Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace has received a donation to his constituency party from Lord Steinberg, founder and chairman of the Friends of Northern Ireland group, until his death in 2009.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade, in 2015 received a gift from David Meller, a British businessman who was a director of CFI from 2012 to 2014. Meller also given to Michael Gove. DM

Matt Kennard is Head of Investigations at Declassified UK, an investigative journalism organization that covers the UK’s role in the world.

Follow Declassified on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. Sign up to receive the Declassifieds monthly newsletter here.

You can become a member and supporter of Declassified by visiting here.