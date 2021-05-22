ARSC poll: Majority of public disagrees with Jokowi’s candidate again in 2024 presidential election





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The majority of people have asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to stop standing in the presidential and vice-presidential elections of 2024. This can be seen in the results of a national survey by Grassroots Strategic Consulting (ARSC). In the survey, respondents were asked whether or not there was a need to amend the 1945 Constitution for an additional presidential term so that Jokowi could return to the presidential election in 2024. “The majority of respondents responded disagreed, namely 69.50%, who agreed with 28.68%, did not know 1.4% and did not respond to 0.3%,” said Grassroots Strategic Consulting (ARSC) researcher Bagis Balghi said in an online discussion, Saturday (5/22/2021). In the survey, respondents were also asked if there was no amendment to the 1945 law, whether Jokowi should run as a presidential candidate. According to Bagis, the majority of respondents also responded that President Jokowi would not run again in the 2024 presidential election. “The majority of respondents responded in disagreement, namely 71.60%, who agreed with the statement 25.40%,” he explained. Also read: Airlangga Hartarto’s political values ​​observer has opportunity to advance as presidential candidate in 2024 Based on this, Bagis concluded that the majority of Indonesians would not agree with President Jokowi to run in the next presidential elections in 2024. “The note in Jokowi’s factor is that the public does not support President Jokowi’s public shadow presidential term change alteration speech, nor is he a candidate for the 2024 election. as a presidential candidate for 3 terms or as a vice presidential candidate for Jokowi, ”he said. For information, the ARSC survey uses the multi-stage random sampling method with 1,200 respondents. This survey also takes into account the proportionality between the number of samples and the number of voters in each province. The margin of error in this survey is approximately 2.9% with a confidence level of up to 95%. In contrast, the data collection process was carried out from April 26 to May 8, 2021 by telephone for respondents, the minimum age was 17 or had met voter requirements.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos