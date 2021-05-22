Ertugrul from that time, Palestinian journalist praises Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (VIDEO)





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, who predicts the victory of the Palestinians in their struggle for self-determination amid Israeli barbarism, impressed oppressed citizens as one of the Gaza Strip journalists sang the praises of the Prime Minister.

Speaking virtually on a morning broadcast on a private news channel, Palestinian journalist Jalal Al Fara acknowledged the overwhelming support of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan’s efforts to bring peace to Gaza earned him the title of Erturul Gazi [a fighter and hero from Ottoman Empire] of a Palestinian journalist. Fara, who praised the Prime Minister’s speech against the violation of humanity and international law, called him “Ertugrul of that time”.

A Palestinian anchor person says: “# ImranKhan I want to give you a name that is #Ertugrul You are #Erturul from this era and I also want to say about #ShahMahmoodQureshi you are #SaddamHussain from this era as you say Ô Land of #Palestine we are for you … # CNNExposed # Israel pic.twitter.com/PTnJhXf71P

– (@ Maazmalik360) May 22, 2021

Responding to a question from the host, the Palestinian journalist ranked Pakistan first, other than Egypt, among the list of countries that have played a key role in the de-escalation of Israeli strikes that have killed at least 250 civilians. armed, including 66 minors.

In addition to praising the prime minister’s stance and his unwavering support for Palestine, Fara also praised Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who urged the UN Security Council to issue an appeal to put end to Israel’s devastating violence against Palestinians in Gaza, saying ‘Time to say enough’.

The foreign guest titled Qureshi as Saddam Hussein [the former Iraqi leader]. You are the “hero of the Islamic world”, and the Palestinians salute you from the bottom of their hearts as we see your courage and bravery with our own eyes, “he added while praising the head of the PTI of the south of the country. Punjab.

On Friday, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement to end 11 days of deadly airstrikes that struck the Palestinian enclave and killed around 250 people.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the “mutual and unconditional” ceasefire after an overnight Security Cabinet meeting, saying it had unanimously accepted an Egyptian proposal but the two sides were still in the process of determining exactly when it should come into force.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos